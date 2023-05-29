Monday, May 29, 2023
Summer Approaches while Beaches Remain Closed: What that Means for Youth Programs & Camps

Megan Kitt
Coronado Beach on Memorial Day Weekend 2023. Megan Kitt / The Coronado Times

As summer approaches, so do the classic seasonal activities: beach days, surfing, and for kids, summer camps. But with Coronado beaches still closed due to leaking sewage from Tijuana, summer may look a bit different.

“Obviously, everyone wishes the situation were different,” said Sean Carey, lifeguard captain for the City of Coronado, who oversees the city’s Junior Lifeguard program. “But we’re fortunate that we can change our approach to make things work.”

The program, which kicks off this week but does not include time in the ocean until June 19, will be relocated to Glorietta Bay Park if the water quality does not improve in time. The park faces the San Diego Bay rather than the sewage-contaminated ocean waters on the opposite side of Coronado.

Similarly, the YMCA of San Diego County has a contingency plan in place for its annual Camp Surf, which hosts sessions in Imperial Beach from June until August. The organization has already acquired permits and transportation to move campers to northern beaches if the water quality requires it.

“We had closures last summer too,” said Jamie Cosson, executive director of the YMCA of San Diego. “Our position is always ‘safety first,’ so we aren’t going to put kids in water that’s even borderline unsafe. We’re hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.”

Cosson said the camp offers alternative activities on site, such as archery, rock climbing, and field games.

“The beach is a draw,” he said, “but camp is also about building friendships. As long as kids are having fun, that’s what matters.”

Coronado’s Junior Lifeguard program is also about more than just in-water training, Carey said. Youth learn about rip currents and water safety of course, but they also learn about oceanography, meteorology, and even videography.

The program has hosted Olympic volleyball players who taught workshops, multimedia experts who taught how to storyboard, shoot, and produce videos, and U.S. Coast Guard Academy Students – including Carey’s own daughter – who spoke about her experience.

The program provides a springboard for a lifestyle in sync with the water, Carey said. That includes an understanding of the ocean, safety skills for beach visits, or even to open opportunities for a future career.

“Our goal is to give kids an appreciation of the ocean,” Carey said. “We’re fortunate we have the resources to do that, at either of our locations.”

Coronado Junior Beach Lifeguards Get Academy Award Winning Direction on the Beach



Megan's work as a journalist has taken her around the world, from across the United States to Tokyo and Kampala, but her passion lies in community reporting. She believes a quality news publication strengthens a community by informing and connecting its members. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing; an MA degree in creative writing; and her photography has been published internationally. While on a reporting assignment in Uganda, she founded Tuli, a fair trade fashion brand that earned her industry acclaim, most notably by earning her the title Designer to Watch at New York Fashion Week in 2022. Megan's diverse experience in travel and career taught her to approach reporting eager to understand the many experiences and perspectives that make life so interesting. When she's not working, you can find Megan wrangling her two toddlers, hiking with her husband, and binging podcasts.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

