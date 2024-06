The KMAC Foundation for Accessible Sailing uses specially adapted sailboats to provide therapeutic, recreational, Corinthian racing, and other sailing opportunities for people with disabilities to enhance their mobility, well being, and independence.

Head to the Coronado Yacht Club on June 29 to get involved and train to sail and assist the sailors. No experience necessary. RSVP to [email protected].

For more information, visit kmacfoundation.com.

RELATED