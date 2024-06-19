Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Clean Ocean Water Rally in Imperial Beach – June 22

The Windansea Surf Club will host a clean ocean water rally on Saturday, June 22 at the Imperial Beach Pier. They are calling for concerned citizens, beach lovers, nature lovers and fellow surfers to join them as they educate and inform the public while showing support for our neighbors living in this ecological disaster in south San Diego County.

The event will take place between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. Speakers are scheduled at 11 am with a “Hands Across the Sand” demonstration at the water’s edge at noon.

Wear your red, white and blue; and bring signs and banners.



