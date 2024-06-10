Coronado Democratic Club Announces Meeting and Endorsement Votes – June 17

The Coronado Democratic Club is set to hold its next meeting on Monday, June 17, at the Coronado Library’s Winn Room. The community is invited to attend this gathering which begins with a social hour at 6:30 p.m., followed by the general meeting at 7 p.m.

The meeting will feature endorsement votes for several incumbents:

Rep. Scott Peters, Member of Congress

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, San Diego County Supervisor

Assembly Member Tasha Boerner, California State Assembly

Trustee Kris Galicia Brown, Southwestern College Board of Trustees

Each incumbent has been invited to address the club members, providing insights into their ongoing work and future plans.

Additionally, the agenda includes a crucial discussion on the club’s budget goals for 2024 and 2025, alongside strategies for active involvement in the lead-up to the November 5, 2024, election. This meeting offers a prime opportunity for members and the public to engage directly with representatives and to play a participatory role in shaping the future of their community through democratic action.

Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend, encouraging a broad and inclusive dialogue on key political and community issues.

For more information, please visit the Coronado Democratic Club’s website or contact the club at [email protected].





