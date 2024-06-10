Monday, June 10, 2024
Carrier Strike Group 1 Holds Change of Command

Rear Adm. Michael Wosje relieved Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello as Commander, Carrier Strike Group 1 (CSG-1), during a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Air Station North Island, June 6.

Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello delivers his final remarks as the commander of Carrier Strike Group One during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island, June 6, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Kelley)

Sardiello is a 1990 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and holds post-graduate degrees in Computer Science and National Security and Strategic Studies. He is a U.S. Navy Test Pilot School graduate of Class 115 and a 2021 MIT Seminar XXI Fellow.

Landing on aircraft carriers for the past 29 years, his operational assignments include flying in the S-3B Viking as a junior officer embarked aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and department head on USS Constellation (CV 64). Transitioning to the P-3C Orion, he served as the 73rd commanding officer of Patrol Squadron Four Six (VP 46), the “Grey Knights”. He completed Forward Deployed Naval Force tours homeported in Japan and Italy, as executive officer aboard USS George Washington (CVN 73), commanding officer of USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) respectively. He then served as the 15th commanding officer of USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71).

He logged over 2,800 flight hours and over 500 carrier arrested landings. His combat highlights include scoring the first, and only strike, by an S-3B Viking with an air to ground missile on March 26, 2003. Sardiello assumed command of CSG-1 in May 2023.

“The Carrier Strike Group is an essential element of our nation’s credible combat capability to guarantee peace around the world and our American way of life. Just two years ago marked 100 years of the U.S. Aircraft Carrier,” said Sardiello. “Our young men and women who serve in CSG-1 and the Navy leave me awestruck because of their unmatched professionalism and dedication to service.”

During his tenure, Sardiello led CSG-1, which encompasses 7,500 Sailors across nine afloat units and aviation squadrons. Throughout this tour, including deployment to the U.S. Seventh Fleet in support of maintaining security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, CSG-1 completed multiple integrated exercises with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) and Republic of Korea Navy along with conducting overseas port visits with partner and allied nations in the region. Sardiello ensured the strike group’s ability to protect a free and open Indo-Pacific through continued presence and high-end training during multiple exercises and operations. This included Large Scale Exercise 2023, Multi-Large Deck Events, Annual Exercise 2023 with the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, and JMSDF, Maritime Cooperative Activity operations with the Philippine Navy and multi-carrier operations with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71).

“It is without a doubt that commanding Carrier Strike Group 1 is one of my most rewarding tours while serving over three decades in the United States Navy,” said Sardiello.

Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, delivers his first remarks as the commander of Carrier Strike Group One during a change of command ceremony held on Naval Air Station North Island, June 6, 2024.  (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Kelley)

During the ceremony, Wosje emphasized his enthusiasm in taking command of CSG-1.

“My family and I are delighted to join the Carrier Strike Group 1 team and look forward to all we will accomplish together,” said Wosje. “It is an honor and a privilege to serve with you.”

A career Naval Aviator, Rear Adm. Michael Wosje has 29 years of aviation experience. His operational assignments include the Blue Diamonds of Strike Fighter Squadron 146 (VFA- 146) where he completed two deployments aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in support of Operation Southern Watch; the Stingers of VFA-113 aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76); command of the Valions of VFA-15 onboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77); and command of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 as part of Forward Deployed Naval Forces Japan aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).

CSG-1 was established in 1930 and serves as one of five U.S. Navy carrier strike groups currently assigned to the U.S. Pacific Fleet. As the U.S. Navy’s first maritime naval aviation formation, CSG-1 sustains lethal combat forces capable of operating in any maritime area of operations while maintaining naval superiority and readiness. CSG-1 is currently embarked aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
