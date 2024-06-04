Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Chalk Walk Inspires Environmental Change

Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepers

The Third Annual Chalk Walk hosted by Emerald Keepers, the Coronado Public Library and the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission took place Wednesday, June 29 at the Coronado Public Library. Students from Coronado schools and members of the community were invited by Emerald Keepers to walk the Coronado Library grounds and discover a variety of chalk illustrations by talented CHS art students. Under the directions of Coronado High School art teacher Laura Hill, dozens of colorful inspirations of both the beauty of our planet and threats to our environment brought the Library’s sidewalks to life by talent young artists.

Emerald Keepers, Coronado Public Works department, and Coronado Public Library hosted information booth activities on proper waste disposal, sustainability and planting native seeds. Films about plastics, sustainable swaps, and how to sort waste were shown in the Winn Room. It was an amazing showcase of talent, education and fun for all ages.

 



