Celebrating 25 Years of Excellence: The Gondola Company’s Journey Through the Coronado Cays

It’s time to raise a glass and say “Bravo!” as The Gondola Company celebrates their 25 year anniversary. In a city known for its bustling activity, The Gondola Company has offered a touch of Venetian charm and relaxation in the Coronado Cays since its founding in 1999 by Sean Jamieson. Celebrating 25 years this June, The Gondola Company offers unparalleled gondola cruises, whisking guests away to a world of relaxation and elegance. Whether it’s a romantic rendezvous, a family outing, or a solitary escape, each journey promises a unique experience on the water.

“Inspired by the iconic waterways of Venice, The Gondola Company brings the romance and elegance of Italian gondola rides to a new locale,” said Sean Jamieson, Owner of the Gondola Company. “Our goal is to transport people to a world of relaxation, even if it’s just for a short while. There’s something magical about gliding through the enchanting canals of the Coronado Cays without a worry in the world and we hope all our guests relish in the peaceful atmosphere.”

Becoming a favorite among locals seeking a break from the ordinary and tourists eager to explore Coronado from a unique vantage point, The Gondola Company has been making waves with their unique waterway experience in Coronado. Guests can glide serenely through the picturesque canals of the Coronado Cays aboard their own private gondola, immersing themselves in the peaceful setting in the midst of urban chaos. In a world where time seems to move faster than ever, these timeless vessels remind guests to slow down, savor the moment, and enjoy the ride.

Once aboard the traditional Venetian vessel, guests can experience the beautiful canals of the Coronado Cays. Offering a variety of cruises including the Pasaporto Cruise, Sunset Cruise, Proposal Cruise, Caorlina Cruise, and Fleet Cruises, The Gondola Company has a range of options for those seeking relaxation or romance. On each cruise, guests have the option to enhance their journey with a selection of fine wines, refreshing non-alcoholic beverages, and decadent chocolate truffles, perfect for any occasion.

As they celebrate 25 years of excellence, The Gondola Company welcomes guests old and new, inviting them to embark on a journey of romance and relaxation that leaves an indelible mark on the heart. Whether it’s the intimate ambiance of the Classic Cruise, the heartfelt romance of the Proposal Cruise, or the camaraderie of Fleet Cruises, each journey promises an experience like no other.

For more information about The Gondola Company, visit www.gondolacompany.com. To book a cruise, click here.

