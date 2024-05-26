CoSA DigArts Extravaganza Shows Off the Work of Dedicated Artists

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Digital Arts Conservatories have been working hard to create an array of pieces for the annual late-May Extravaganza—which was definitely extravagant.

On Thursday, May 23, parents, faculty, artists and friends nestled into the Coronado Performing Arts Center from 5 to 7:30 pm to see all that the four conservatories had to share.

Game Design took over the lobby’s balcony as computers were displayed with the Game Design students’ creations, like CyberSoul, Bloom Brawl, Chess Drop, to name a few.

On the ground level, Graphic Design students had their art work tacked onto boards to be viewed from around the room. The different levels of CoSA created different pieces, each teaching them a different skill: the elective created self portraits, Level 3 made app designs, and Level 4 wrote and illustrated their own children’s books (which guests could order by scanning a QR code). Additionally, the Graphic Design seniors also created capstone projects ranging from Virginia Ryan’s magazine to Nadia Reyes’ CoSA yearbook.

Also in the lobby was the Digital Photography elective’s display. Both black-and-white and color photos were presented. All students taking this course had to combine the principles of framing, rule of thirds, and principles of design by using Adobe Photoshop in their final photo.

Before being ushered into the theatre, guests were given a QR code to vote on their favorites from each lobby exhibit. Senior Jackson Garrett attended the Extravaganza for the first time this year. He adds, “I had so much fun; I really loved it. Honestly, the films were crazy and astoundingly good.”

Sophomores Mica Gistaro and Sophia Gresham hosted the event by introducing each reel that the remaining conservatories took part in. After their brief introduction, the first animation and game design compilation played and ended with kind sentiments for their beloved teacher, Kong Chho, who won’t be returning next year.

Quickly following this tribute, the Animation students played their shorts, which showcased unique art styles and a wide range of plots. Year 1 students made a short based on color theory, while the rest of the grade levels got more free rein in their short.

Finally, Film students presented their short films, with Level 1’s similarly presenting films based on color theory and the rest creating something more their own, like “Drifting” (documentary about student’s fishing hobby that explored friendship and simplicity) and “All Eyes On Me” (drama about two teenagers being involved in an incident on Halloween and the mistakes that follow).

CoSA Film senior Troy Martin says, “I’m excited to see where the preparation CoSA has given me takes me into the future. The show was very fun and I love being able to watch my films with my friends.”

Teachers Anna Woerman (Graphic Design and Digital Photography), Kong Chho (Animation and Game Design), and Michelle Evenson (Film) helped the hosts distribute awards after the reel concluded. Awards for this year’s students included DigArts Senior Recognitions and CoSA Certificates of Completion, Judges Best, and Viewers Choice Awards.

This is always an anticipated event, so students and supporters of the (digital) arts should plan to check out the incredible work created at CoSA next spring.






