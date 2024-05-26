Sunday, May 26, 2024
CoSA DigArts Extravaganza Shows Off the Work of Dedicated Artists

2 min.
Maria Laguna
The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Digital Arts Conservatories have been working hard to create an array of pieces for the annual late-May Extravaganza—which was definitely extravagant.

On Thursday, May 23, parents, faculty, artists and friends nestled into the Coronado Performing Arts Center from 5 to 7:30 pm to see all that the four conservatories had to share.

Guest plays Senior Elliot Brown’s game, CyberSoul.

Game Design took over the lobby’s balcony as computers were displayed with the Game Design students’ creations, like CyberSoul, Bloom Brawl, Chess Drop, to name a few.

Graphic Design elective & Level 3 students work.

On the ground level, Graphic Design students had their art work tacked onto boards to be viewed from around the room. The different levels of CoSA created different pieces, each teaching them a different skill: the elective created self portraits, Level 3 made app designs, and Level 4 wrote and illustrated their own children’s books (which guests could order by scanning a QR code). Additionally, the Graphic Design seniors also created capstone projects ranging from Virginia Ryan’s magazine to Nadia Reyes’ CoSA yearbook.

Jocain Howard and Nadia Reyes’s books on display.

Also in the lobby was the Digital Photography elective’s display. Both black-and-white and color photos were presented. All students taking this course had to combine the principles of framing, rule of thirds, and principles of design by using Adobe Photoshop in their final photo.

Black and white photos from the Digital Photography elective.

Before being ushered into the theatre, guests were given a QR code to vote on their favorites from each lobby exhibit. Senior Jackson Garrett attended the Extravaganza for the first time this year. He adds, “I had so much fun; I really loved it. Honestly, the films were crazy and astoundingly good.”

Sophomores Mica Gistaro and Sophia Gresham hosted the event by introducing each reel that the remaining conservatories took part in. After their brief introduction, the first animation and game design compilation played and ended with kind sentiments for their beloved teacher, Kong Chho, who won’t be returning next year.

Quickly following this tribute, the Animation students played their shorts, which showcased unique art styles and a wide range of plots. Year 1 students made a short based on color theory, while the rest of the grade levels got more free rein in their short.

Finally, Film students presented their short films, with Level 1’s similarly presenting films based on color theory and the rest creating something more their own, like “Drifting” (documentary about student’s fishing hobby that explored friendship and simplicity) and “All Eyes On Me” (drama about two teenagers being involved in an incident on Halloween and the mistakes that follow).

CoSA Film senior Troy Martin says, “I’m excited to see where the preparation CoSA has given me takes me into the future. The show was very fun and I love being able to watch my films with my friends.”

Teachers Anna Woerman (Graphic Design and Digital Photography), Kong Chho (Animation and Game Design), and Michelle Evenson (Film) helped the hosts distribute awards after the reel concluded. Awards for this year’s students included DigArts Senior Recognitions and CoSA Certificates of Completion, Judges Best, and Viewers Choice Awards.

DigArts seniors with their certificates of completion.

This is always an anticipated event, so students and supporters of the (digital) arts should plan to check out the incredible work created at CoSA next spring.



Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

