Winn Room Subcommittee Meeting – June 6

The Winn Room at the Coronado Library is an important meeting and event space that is heavily used by many community organizations and residents throughout the year. Since its construction in 1973, the Winn Room has experienced only minor updates over the decades and is in need of additional repairs. The Winn Room City Council Sub-Committee is engaging the public in discussions on potential renovations and invites the community to provide their input at the next meeting or via email at [email protected].

LEARN MORE HERE

 

 



