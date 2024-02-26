Monday, February 26, 2024
January 22 Storm Information, FEMA and SBA Assistance Available

2 min.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has issued a Major Disaster Declaration for San Diego County due to the impact of the January 22 storm. FEMA will offer individual assistance to qualifying residents and businesses who were affected by the flooding from the storm. Low interest loans will also be offered for households and small businesses through the Small Business Administration.

In Coronado, if someone has been impacted by the Jan. 22 flooding, they can apply for FEMA assistance by visiting the disasterassistance.gov and clicking “Let’s Get Started.”

The public can also call FEMA’s phone helpline at 1-800-621-3362 daily from 7 am to 10 pm. FEMA will also be opening a Disaster Recovery Center where San Diegans can get in-person assistance. Crews may also go door-to-door to help reach impacted residents (dates/locations TBD).

The City of Coronado has created a FEMA and SBA information webpage: Residents can go to the city’s homepage news or to the Project Coronado page – both link to the same webpage.

Additional Information

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be opening a Business Recovery Center in National City for businesses that were impacted by the severe storm and flooding from Jan. 21-23. 

The center will open on Monday, Feb. 26 at 12 pm at the Southwestern College Higher Education Center located at 880 National City Blvd. National City 91950. It will be in Room 7100 on the first floor in the Center for Business Advancement. 

SBA representatives will be available to help business owners get access to the services they need and low-interest loans.  

The Business Recovery Center will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5 pm. No appointment is necessary.  

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed property, equipment, inventory, and other business assets. The loans will cover losses that are not fully covered by insurance or other recoveries. 

Interest on SBA disaster loans will not accrue until 12 months from the date of the first disbursement. Repayment of loans will also begin 12 months from the date of the first disbursement. 

To apply for a disaster loan online or find more disaster information assistance, visit SBA.gov/disaster, call the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email [email protected]. 

SBA representatives will also provide help to business owners and residents at the FEMA disaster recovery centers when they open to the public 

The deadline to apply for property damage is April 19, 2024. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Nov. 19, 2024. 

Homeowners impacted by the storm can also apply for low-interest disaster loans through the SBA disaster assistance website. 

 



