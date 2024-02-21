Coronado Students Receive Service Academy Nominations from Congressman Scott Peters

On Tuesday evening, Feb. 20, Representative Scott Peters introduced the newest group of Service Academy nominees at the San Diego Veterans Museum and Memorial Center in Balboa Park.

In total, 32 students from the 50th Congressional district received nominations to attend U.S. Military Academy West Point, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, or the U.S. Air Force Academy.

These students applied for a nomination from Rep. Peters’ office in the fall of 2023. After an interview with Peters’ independent Service Academy Nominations Board, the most qualified students were offered nominations to attend a service academy. The Nominations Board consisted of academy graduates, a former high school counselor, a former academy liaison, and a veteran advocate. The nomination makes students eligible to be selected for a fully funded education. If accepted by a service academy, graduates are required to serve a minimum of five years in the military.

“I always look forward to the opportunity to nominate students to our country’s prestigious military academies,” Rep. Peters said. “These students have distinguished themselves as young leaders in their communities and will be future leaders of our Armed Services. Their parents should be very proud of the exceptional, service-minded, patriotic young Americans they have raised.”

U.S. Military Academy West Point:

Emilia Alpert – Coronado High School

Connor Chung – Canyon Crest Academy

Shannon Deverell – Westview High School

Kyla Granados – Coronado High School

Dylan Liquard – La Jolla Country Day School

Xander Schroeder – Canyon Crest Academy

Jimmy Manley IV – The Lawrenceville School

Katherine Kwon – Canyon Crest Academy

Kyle Minasian – La Jolla Country Day School

Owen Beckwith – La Jolla High School

U.S. Naval Academy:

Benjamin Conroy – La Jolla Country Day School

Dean Le – Canyon Crest Academy

John Macke – Cathedral Catholic High School

Jaden Mangini – La Jolla Country Day School

Allison Moro – Torrey Pines High School

Lindsey Balsley – Coronado High School

Antonie Bonhomme – Torrey Pines High School

Chaden Burgos – Mater Dei Catholic High School

Kamila Carter – El Capitan High School

Natalie Wang – Torrey Pines High School



U.S. Merchant Marine Academy:

Sebastian Flynn – Point Loma High School

Evan Tofolo – St Augustine High School

Dylan Hambree-Bey – Del Norte High School

U.S. Air Force Academy:

Mia Brogdon – Del Norte High School

Naftali Ellis – Francis Parker School

Luke Ferrat – Rancho Bernardo High School

Carter Grimes – The Brunswick School

Luke Machin – Coronado High School

Shane McMillan – La Jolla High School

Dylan Takeuchi – Del Norte High School

Gowri Ramprasad – Westview High School

Isaiah Kim – Rancho Bernardo High School





