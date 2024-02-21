Coronado Students Receive Service Academy Nominations from Congressman Scott Peters

On Tuesday evening, Feb. 20, Representative Scott Peters introduced the newest group of Service Academy nominees at the San Diego Veterans Museum and Memorial Center in Balboa Park.
In total, 32 students from the 50th Congressional district received nominations to attend U.S. Military Academy West Point, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, or the U.S. Air Force Academy.
These students applied for a nomination from Rep. Peters’ office in the fall of 2023. After an interview with Peters’ independent Service Academy Nominations Board, the most qualified students were offered nominations to attend a service academy. The Nominations Board consisted of academy graduates, a former high school counselor, a former academy liaison, and a veteran advocate. The nomination makes students eligible to be selected for a fully funded education. If accepted by a service academy, graduates are required to serve a minimum of five years in the military.
“I always look forward to the opportunity to nominate students to our country’s prestigious military academies,” Rep. Peters said. “These students have distinguished themselves as young leaders in their communities and will be future leaders of our Armed Services. Their parents should be very proud of the exceptional, service-minded, patriotic young Americans they have raised.”
U.S. Military Academy West Point:
Emilia Alpert – Coronado High School
Connor Chung – Canyon Crest Academy
Shannon Deverell – Westview High School
Kyla Granados – Coronado High School
Dylan Liquard – La Jolla Country Day School
Xander Schroeder – Canyon Crest Academy
Jimmy Manley IV – The Lawrenceville School
Katherine Kwon – Canyon Crest Academy
Kyle Minasian – La Jolla Country Day School
Owen Beckwith – La Jolla High School
U.S. Naval Academy:
Benjamin Conroy – La Jolla Country Day School
Dean Le – Canyon Crest Academy
John Macke – Cathedral Catholic High School
Jaden Mangini – La Jolla Country Day School
Allison Moro – Torrey Pines High School
Lindsey Balsley – Coronado High School
Antonie Bonhomme – Torrey Pines High School
Chaden Burgos – Mater Dei Catholic High School
Kamila Carter – El Capitan High School
Natalie Wang – Torrey Pines High School
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy:
Sebastian Flynn – Point Loma High School
Evan Tofolo – St Augustine High School
Dylan Hambree-Bey – Del Norte High School
U.S. Air Force Academy:
Mia Brogdon – Del Norte High School
Naftali Ellis – Francis Parker School
Luke Ferrat – Rancho Bernardo High School
Carter Grimes – The Brunswick School
Luke Machin – Coronado High School
Shane McMillan – La Jolla High School
Dylan Takeuchi – Del Norte High School
Gowri Ramprasad – Westview High School
Isaiah Kim – Rancho Bernardo High School