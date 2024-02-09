Friday, February 9, 2024
Military

Marines Who Died in Helicopter Crash Identified

2 min.
Coronado Times Staff
From left to right: Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, Capt. Benjamin Moulton, Capt. Miguel Nava, Capt. Jack Casey and Sgt. Alec Langen. Courtesy photos / U.S. Marines

The five deceased U.S. Marines from the CH-53E helicopter crash on Feb. 6 have been identified.

All of them were in their 20s and based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego. Their identities are below:

Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kansas, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief.

Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Arizona, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief.

Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho, a CH-53E helicopter pilot.

Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, New Hampshire, a CH-53E helicopter pilot.

Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Michigan, a CH-53E helicopter pilot.

Additional information on the deceased:

Donovan Davis enlisted in the Marine Corps on September 3, 2019, and was promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal on January 1, 2024. His decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Alec Langen enlisted in the Marine Corps on September 14, 2017, and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant on October 1, 2022. His decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons.

Benjamin Moulton commissioned in the Marine Corps on March 29, 2019, and was promoted to the rank of Captain on August 1, 2023. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal.

Jack Casey commissioned in the Marine Corps on May 16, 2019, and was promoted to the rank of Captain on September 1, 2023. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal.

Miguel Nava commissioned in the Marine Corps on May 26, 2017, and was promoted to the rank of Captain on November 1, 2021. His decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

“We have been confronted with a tragedy that is every service family’s worst fear,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, commanding officer of HMH-361, in a statement. “Our top priority now is supporting the families of our fallen heroes, and we ask for your respect and understanding as they grieve. The Flying Tigers family stands strong and includes the friends and community who have supported our squadron during this challenging time. We will get through this together.”

At the time of the mishap, the CH-53E and crew were conducting routine flight training. The incident is currently under investigation.



Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

