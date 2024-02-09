City of Coronado Community Grant Program Applications Available February 15

The City of Coronado will begin accepting Community Grant applications from local nonprofit organizations starting on February 15, 2024.

On February 6, 2024, the City Council approved revisions to the City’s Community Grants program and authorized the release of the fiscal year 2024-25 Community Grant Program applications. The City will accept grant applications from Thursday, February 15 through Sunday, March 31.

The Coronado Community Grant Program was developed to strengthen Coronado’s sense of community by enhancing Economic Development, Social Services, Arts and Culture, and Community Pride/Sense of Place. Local nonprofits are granted funding to administer services, events, and activities for the benefit of the Coronado community. Last year, the Coronado City Council awarded $1,015,000 in community grant funding to 36 programs across 23 nonprofit organizations.

Starting on February 15, applicants can find the online application and program documents on the City’s website.

The city is also seeking applications from professionals in various disciplines to lend their time and expertise to review and score grant proposals from nonprofit organizations. If you are interested in serving as a grant reader, please use this link to apply.





