Jr. Optimist Souper Bowl of Caring – Feb. 11

It’s that time of the year again for the Coronado middle and high school’s Jr. Optimist Clubs’ Souper Bowl of Caring event. Every year on Super Bowl Sunday, people around the United States are watching the big game while enjoying all kinds of food. At this time it’s hard to think about those that don’t have enough to eat. That’s where the Jr. Optimists come in.

The club members will be knocking on doors shortly after 11 am on the 11th of February asking for donations of non perishable food items. If you would like to donate before the 11th, you can drop off your food items at one of our partners — Sweat Circuit gym at 1007 Isabella Ave. and Starbucks at 960 Orange Ave., both in Coronado. Or text the club advisor and Optimist Club member Erin Downey for a pick up at 619-675-1323. Items collected will be donated to Coronado First Baptist church and will be distributed to those in need by Pastor Roamer. For more information visit tacklehunger.org.





