Coronado Arbor Day Celebration – Feb. 24

In 1984, Coronado was designated as a Tree City USA. Today the city’s tree canopy includes over 9,000 public trees, which are located in parks, the parkways, and in the Municipal Golf Course. Would you like to help increase the urban forestry canopy for future generations to enjoy?

Join the Arbor Day celebration on Saturday, February 24 at 8:30 am at Spreckels Park. Arbor Day harkens back to 1872 when it started in Nebraska. Today, it is celebrated in all 50 states by planting trees for a greener future for generations to come. Trees are an important part of the landscape and residents of Coronado are passionate about trees. This is a chance to plant trees to enhance the environment where we live.

As a Tree City USA, Coronado’s Street Tree Committee, together with the Department of Public Services, welcomes community members, including families, to join in to learn about our urban forest and tree care, while beautifying our city by planting approximately 40 trees. Enjoy coffee and refreshments, while watching a brief demonstration on the tree planting process and then receive tree assignments to go and plant the newly requested trees with the tools provided.





