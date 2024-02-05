Monday, February 5, 2024
Community News

Coronado Arbor Day Celebration – Feb. 24

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Parkway tree (The Coronado Times)

In 1984, Coronado was designated as a Tree City USA. Today the city’s tree canopy includes over 9,000 public trees, which are located in parks, the parkways, and in the Municipal Golf Course. Would you like to help increase the urban forestry canopy for future generations to enjoy?

Join the Arbor Day celebration on Saturday, February 24 at 8:30 am at Spreckels Park.  Arbor Day harkens back to 1872 when it started in Nebraska. Today, it is celebrated in all 50 states by planting trees for a greener future for generations to come. Trees are an important part of the landscape and residents of Coronado are passionate about trees. This is a chance to plant trees to enhance the environment where we live.

As a Tree City USA, Coronado’s Street Tree Committee, together with the Department of Public Services, welcomes community members, including families, to join in to learn about our urban forest and tree care, while beautifying our city by planting approximately 40 trees. Enjoy coffee and refreshments, while watching a brief demonstration on the tree planting process and then receive tree assignments to go and plant the newly requested trees with the tools provided.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Spreckels Center Activities Relocated

Community News

PAWS of Coronado Annual Ruff Run – March 9

Community News

Learn Quick-Response to Stroke and Other Emergencies – Feb. 16

Community News

Third Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival Returns on Saturday, May 11, Discover Coronado is Title Sponsor

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Jan. 25-31, 2024

Community News

San Diego Museum Month: Half-Off Admission at Participating Museums and Cultural Sites in February

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Third Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival Returns on Saturday, May 11, Discover Coronado is Title Sponsor

Military

MOAA/NL Dinner Meeting with Guest Speaker Captain Thomas Mays – Feb. 12

Sports

UTR Verified Junior Matchplay – Feb. 10

Sports

Junior Tennis Clinics: Free for Coronado Residents – Feb. 10

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Helen Tuttle Boulton Fargo

People

CHS Crochet Club Donates Handmade Hats to Generate Hope

More Local News

Nobu Coming to Hotel del Coronado – Bringing Signature Japanese Cuisine and Locally Inspired Dishes in 2025

Dining

Avenue of Heroes: Helen Tuttle Boulton Fargo

Military

The Coronado Times Has a New Owner and Publisher

Business

Man Arrested After Stabbing His Parents in Coronado

Crime

Protesters Flock Awaken Church’s First Coronado Service

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Spreckels Center Activities Relocated