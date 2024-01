Join the Coronado Floral Association for a special evening as they reveal the theme for the 2024 Coronado Flower Show and make a custom floral arrangement with the help of Kara’s Flowers.

Your ticket includes light food, wine and a custom arrangement to take home.

The event will be held at Jolie Coronado, 126 Orange Avenue from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

REGISTER HERE