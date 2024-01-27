Mayor Bailey to Host Town Hall Meeting for Coronado Shores Residents – Feb. 8

Mayor Richard Bailey will be hosting a town hall meeting for residents of the Coronado Shores on Thursday, February 8 at 5 pm, at the Coronado Shores Beach Club.

Mayor Bailey will be giving a city update with a focus on items of interest to the residents of the Coronado Shores including an update on new housing units, funding status for cross-border sewage, median replacement in front of Shores, crosswalks at Avenida De Las Arenas, and others.

The town hall meeting is open to all residents of the Coronado Shores.





