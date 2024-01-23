Tuesday, January 23, 2024
EntertainmentStage

Villa-Lobos Concert Moved to Winn Room – Jan. 27

Less than 1 min.

The Villa-Lobos International Chamber Music Festival will hold its final annual concert on Saturday, Jan. 27 in the Winn Room at 7:30 pm. The string quintet’s program, “Latin American Impressions: from the Argentine Puna to the Streets of Rio de Janeiro,” is free; doors open at 6:30 pm. 

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Due to storm damage to the Spreckels Center, the concert will take place in the Library’s Winn Room at the same scheduled time of 7:30.

 

Latin American Impressions: from the Argentine Puna to the Streets of Rio de Janeiro”

The Villa-Lobos International Chamber Music Festival’s final concert will be on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 pm in the Coronado Public Library Winn Room. The concert is free with doors opening at 6:30. The string quintet will perform String Quartet no. 3 by Mexican composer Carlos Chavez that was originally written for ballet and is inspired by indigenous Mexican music and culture; a piece by Alberto Ginastera that is a musical impression of the Argentine Puna (high arid plateau); and Heitor Villa-Lobos’ String Quartet no. 6, which is like walking through the streets of Rio a few decades ago: snippets of children’s songs, choro (a kind of early Brazilian jazz), popular and traditional music, all find their way into this work. Don’t miss our last concert of the year!

MORE INFORMATION

From the Argentine Puna to the Streets of Rio: Villa-Lobos Plays Final Two Coronado Concerts – Jan. 12 & 27



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Stage

“All Bark, No Bite” – The Quirky Dynamics of Love

Stage

Mozart Requiem: Coronado Philharmonia & Choir – Mar. 9

Stage

“Outside Mullingar,” a Laugh Out Loud Dramatic Comedy, Opens at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Stage

“All Bark, No Bite” A Romantic Comedy with Plenty of Bite – Jan. 12-Feb. 4

Stage

“Outside Mullingar” A Modern Theatrical Gem – Jan. 6-Mar. 3

Community News

From the Argentine Puna to the Streets of Rio: Villa-Lobos Plays Final Two Coronado Concerts – Jan. 12 & 27

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Supporting the Right Fight for Equal Access

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Todd A. Porter

People

Coronado Appointee Frank Urtasun Sworn in as 2024 Port of San Diego Chairman, Commits to “Delivering on Our Promise”

Education

Tim Kusserow Named Assistant Principal at Coronado High School

People

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Brings Good Cheer to Coronado

Stage

Mozart Requiem: Coronado Philharmonia & Choir – Mar. 9

More Local News

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Rear Admiral Brad Rosen

Military

After Nearly 4 Inches of Rain, Coronado Declares an Emergency

City of Coronado

U.S. Navy Identifies Two Navy SEALs Lost at Sea and Later Declared Dead

Military

Peters, Duncan, and Bailey Pressure Congress to Fund Sewage Infrastructure This Year

News

Navy SEALs Who Went Missing off Somali Coast Pronounced Dead

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Rear Admiral Brad Rosen