Villa-Lobos Concert Moved to Winn Room – Jan. 27

Due to storm damage to the Spreckels Center, the concert will take place in the Library’s Winn Room at the same scheduled time of 7:30.

Latin American Impressions: from the Argentine Puna to the Streets of Rio de Janeiro”

The Villa-Lobos International Chamber Music Festival’s final concert will be on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 pm in the Coronado Public Library Winn Room. The concert is free with doors opening at 6:30. The string quintet will perform String Quartet no. 3 by Mexican composer Carlos Chavez that was originally written for ballet and is inspired by indigenous Mexican music and culture; a piece by Alberto Ginastera that is a musical impression of the Argentine Puna (high arid plateau); and Heitor Villa-Lobos’ String Quartet no. 6, which is like walking through the streets of Rio a few decades ago: snippets of children’s songs, choro (a kind of early Brazilian jazz), popular and traditional music, all find their way into this work. Don’t miss our last concert of the year!

