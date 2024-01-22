Monday, January 22, 2024

San Diego’s Toni Atkins Announces 2026 Run for Governor

2 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Toni Atkins announced her run for governor at an event in San Diego on Jan. 19.

The leader of the California Senate on Friday announced her 2026 run for governor in a speech that appealed to her blue collar roots.

“In 2026, we have the opportunity to elect a governor who understands, and has lived, the challenges facing Californians struggling to get by and trying to get ahead,” Atkins said at an event at the San Diego Air and Space Museum.

California’s average rent is the highest in the nation, while San Diego was ranked most expensive in the country last year. Atkins says she plans to address cost of living challenges faced by constituents.

Though it is two years away, the gubernatorial race is already growing crowded. Current Gov. Gavin Newsom will hit his term limit ahead of the election; Atkins is reaching her 12-year term limit in the state legislature.

Atkins says her experience in the state legislature has her uniquely poised to act as governor. She currently serves as the state Senate pro tem and formerly served as a State Assembly speaker.

Atkins began her political career in San Diego, where she was first elected to city council in 2000, earning re-election four years later. In 2005, then-Mayor Dick Murphy resigned over financial concerns. Then-Councilmember Michael Zucchet stepped in, but was convicted of wire fraud and Hobbs Act violations three days later.

Atkins was then elected deputy mayor, making her the first openly lesbian mayor of San Diego.

“In this land of dreams, I found my passion: working in the service of people,” Atkins said Friday. “And that is what I have spent my life doing. How fortunate I am that my little slice of the California dream could come from helping others find their dreams.”

Atkins’ political career includes fighting for women’s access to abortion, securing tax credits for the poor, and curbing college tuition costs.

Prior to her announcement, several union leaders spoke in support of Atkins. In the front row, men sat in orange safety vests as she spoke in a bright pink suit.

“Growing up, I learned the value of a dollar,” she said. “More importantly, I learned the values that help you get through when dollars are scarce.”

Atkins said she will continue to fight for affordable housing in the state. In 2017, she authored the Building Homes and Jobs Act, which created a permanent source of funding for affordable housing through a $75 recording fee on certain real estate documents. At the time, it was estimated to generate $250 million annually.

She also wrote the California Dream for All Act, which provides up to 20% toward the purchase price for eligible first-time homebuyers.

This year, California’s budget includes $3.3 billion for housing and homelessness programs. One study estimates California’s housing deficit at 6.5% of all homes statewide, compared to the average 3.3% shortage nationwide.

“When I was growing up, being able to live in a double-wide trailer was the dream, so the first time I was able to sign escrow papers and buy a little 950-square-foot house in San Diego, it felt unreal,” Atkins said. “But it shouldn’t be unreal, it should be reality.”

Atkins made her announcement in front of hundreds of supporters and members of the media.

“You shouldn’t have to be a millionaire to make it in California,” she said. “You should only have to have a dream – and people who care enough to help you reach it.”



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan's work as a journalist has taken her around the world, from across the United States to Tokyo and Kampala, but her passion lies in community reporting. She believes a quality news publication strengthens a community by informing and connecting its members. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing; an MA degree in creative writing; and her photography has been published internationally. While on a reporting assignment in Uganda, she founded Tuli, a fair trade fashion brand that earned her industry acclaim, most notably by earning her the title Designer to Watch at New York Fashion Week in 2022. Megan's diverse experience in travel and career taught her to approach reporting eager to understand the many experiences and perspectives that make life so interesting. When she's not working, you can find Megan wrangling her two toddlers, hiking with her husband, and binging podcasts.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Navy SEALs Who Went Missing off Somali Coast Pronounced Dead

News

President Joe Biden Lands in Coronado, Speaks at Naval Base Point Loma

Business

“Best of Coronado Island” Starts June 15th – Nominate Your Favorite Coronado Businesses

News

4.6 Earthquake in Mexican Waters Felt in Coronado

Community News

California Plans to Fully Reopen on June 15th if Two Criteria are Met

Community

San Diego County to Move to Orange Tier April 7th – Find out What Changes

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Attorneys Send Letter of Demand to Coronado over Latest Library Programming Debate

City of Coronado

Mayoral Candidate John Duncan’s Vision for Coronado

Military

All Passengers Survive After U.S. Navy Helicopter Crashes into Bay

Community News

Environmental Groups Threaten Lawsuit Over Tijuana Sewage Crisis

Military

Navy Housing Allowance Will Increase for Most, but Decrease for E1-E4 Sailors

Community News

Arts Brought $39.2 Million to Coronado’s Economy in 2022

More Local News

Navy SEALs Who Went Missing off Somali Coast Pronounced Dead

Military

CUSD Update: Silver Strand Shines in Standardized Testing; Details on New Ethnic Studies Requirement

Education

Orange Avenue Will be Getting a Makeover

City of Coronado

DOD Seeks Military Spouses’ Opinions on Quality of Life Challenges

Military

Tim Kusserow Named Assistant Principal at Coronado High School

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Navy SEALs Who Went Missing off Somali Coast Pronounced Dead