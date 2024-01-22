San Diego’s Toni Atkins Announces 2026 Run for Governor

The leader of the California Senate on Friday announced her 2026 run for governor in a speech that appealed to her blue collar roots.

“In 2026, we have the opportunity to elect a governor who understands, and has lived, the challenges facing Californians struggling to get by and trying to get ahead,” Atkins said at an event at the San Diego Air and Space Museum.

California’s average rent is the highest in the nation, while San Diego was ranked most expensive in the country last year. Atkins says she plans to address cost of living challenges faced by constituents.

Though it is two years away, the gubernatorial race is already growing crowded. Current Gov. Gavin Newsom will hit his term limit ahead of the election; Atkins is reaching her 12-year term limit in the state legislature.

Atkins says her experience in the state legislature has her uniquely poised to act as governor. She currently serves as the state Senate pro tem and formerly served as a State Assembly speaker.

Atkins began her political career in San Diego, where she was first elected to city council in 2000, earning re-election four years later. In 2005, then-Mayor Dick Murphy resigned over financial concerns. Then-Councilmember Michael Zucchet stepped in, but was convicted of wire fraud and Hobbs Act violations three days later.

Atkins was then elected deputy mayor, making her the first openly lesbian mayor of San Diego.

“In this land of dreams, I found my passion: working in the service of people,” Atkins said Friday. “And that is what I have spent my life doing. How fortunate I am that my little slice of the California dream could come from helping others find their dreams.”

Atkins’ political career includes fighting for women’s access to abortion, securing tax credits for the poor, and curbing college tuition costs.

Prior to her announcement, several union leaders spoke in support of Atkins. In the front row, men sat in orange safety vests as she spoke in a bright pink suit.

“Growing up, I learned the value of a dollar,” she said. “More importantly, I learned the values that help you get through when dollars are scarce.”

Atkins said she will continue to fight for affordable housing in the state. In 2017, she authored the Building Homes and Jobs Act, which created a permanent source of funding for affordable housing through a $75 recording fee on certain real estate documents. At the time, it was estimated to generate $250 million annually.

She also wrote the California Dream for All Act, which provides up to 20% toward the purchase price for eligible first-time homebuyers.

This year, California’s budget includes $3.3 billion for housing and homelessness programs. One study estimates California’s housing deficit at 6.5% of all homes statewide, compared to the average 3.3% shortage nationwide.

“When I was growing up, being able to live in a double-wide trailer was the dream, so the first time I was able to sign escrow papers and buy a little 950-square-foot house in San Diego, it felt unreal,” Atkins said. “But it shouldn’t be unreal, it should be reality.”

Atkins made her announcement in front of hundreds of supporters and members of the media.

“You shouldn’t have to be a millionaire to make it in California,” she said. “You should only have to have a dream – and people who care enough to help you reach it.”





