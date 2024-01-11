Thursday, January 11, 2024
People

Security Guard Forrest Perkins Will Say Goodbye to Coronado High After Over Twenty Years on Campus

2 min.
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Coronado High School Security Guard Forrest Perkins

Students and faculty at Coronado High School (CHS) have seen campus security guard Forrest Perkins and his bicycle cruise around campus for over twenty years now. Unfortunately, his days of keeping a watchful eye on the school are coming to an end as he plans on retiring at the end of this term.

Before Perkins joined the Islander community, he worked for the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation commission where he coached and supervised kids participating in seasonal sports. After eight years working for Naval Air Station North Island, he started working at CHS in the late 1990s.

“Most of the kids are really great. I like the kids and I like to see them all grow up to become good adults, and I’ve seen a lot of that in my twenty years being here,” says Perkins.

As his retirement swiftly approaches, Forrest looks forward to relaxing, fishing, staying active, and waking up when he wants to. Perkins adds, “I’m going to take it day-by-day.”

Students will certainly feel Forrest’s absence, especially upperclassmen that have spent their high school career with Forrest biking around campus. Senior Sage Frost says, “I’m going to miss Forrest welcoming me into school, it gives me such a positive start to my day.”

Junior Charlotte Kuite says, “I think people will miss Forrest because he’s funny and always is there to lighten up your day no matter if you’re having a good or bad day. He’s impacted the Islander community because he’s kept our campus clean and he cares about our school and the people in it.”

Senior Emily Novotny says, “I will miss his jokes and our daily conversations. I really love that he says ‘hello’ and ‘goodbye’ to me everyday. The impact he has on CHS is his effort to talk to everyone and be very positive. I hope whoever takes over his position is as great as Forrest.”

“I’ll miss the kids and the teachers. I hope the kids do good and I hope they won’t be acting up when I’m gone. I helped raise these kids and I’m proud of that. I’m proud to see when they do good in life,” says Perkins.

The Islander community will surely miss seeing Perkins’ familiar face keeping the campus safe, but it’s certain that a long and happy retirement is well-deserved.



Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Toni Trinidad is January’s Emerald Keeper of the Month

Business

Charitable Pedal Beach Tours Shares Coronado History with an Entertaining Ride Around Town

People

Coronado Fourth of July Board of Directors Sworn In in Advance of 75th Anniversary Year

Education

Bill Lemei Will Wish Coronado High a Bittersweet Goodbye and Leave a Legacy of a Love for Physics

People

Santa Surprises and Delights Children at Coronado Rotary Holiday Party

People

Handmade Quilts Donated to Villa Coronado Residents

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Activism Book Club’s Annual Holiday Book Drive Returns – Through Dec. 21

Education

CHS Journalism Class Takes Field Trip to University of Southern California

Education

Coronado High School Art Installations: The History and the Future

Stage

CoSA Fall Musical “Little Women” is a Delight

Community News

CoSA’s DigiArts Conservatory Unveils “Monster Madness” Horror Nights

Community News

Fall CoSA Events: Scary, Musical, Creepy, Always Entertaining

More Local News

Environmental Groups Threaten Lawsuit Over Tijuana Sewage Crisis

Community News

Lady Islander Hoopsters Win League Opener, Set Tone for Season

Sports

Charitable Pedal Beach Tours Shares Coronado History with an Entertaining Ride Around Town

Business

Coronado Councilmember John Duncan Announces Run for Mayor 2024

Letters to the Editor

Islander Boys Basketball Loses to Bonita Vista 69-66

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Environmental Groups Threaten Lawsuit Over Tijuana Sewage Crisis