Rose Pruning Workshop – Jan. 6

Harlow Rose Garden

Saturday, January 6, 2024

9:30-11:30 am

Learn how to prune roses at the Harlow Rose Garden in front of the Coronado Public Library. Please bring sharp bypass pruners and gloves to participate in this hands-on workshop. The event is also an opportunity to get information about fertilizing roses, as well as dealing with pests and fungal diseases. This free event commences at 9:30 am and is open to the public and led by Consulting Rosarian and Master Gardener Rita Perwich and Master Gardeners Maria Mata and Carvill Veech.

The Master Gardener Tool Committee will be on-site starting at 9 am to provide free cleaning and sharpening of one pair of pruners or loppers for each attendee of the workshop. Tools must be in good working condition to be cleaned and sharpened.





