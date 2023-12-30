Saturday, December 30, 2023
Downsizing and Decluttering Your Home – Jan. 12

Downsize and declutter your home for the new year!

The John D. Spreckels Center is hosting a “Downsize and Declutter: You Can’t Take It with You,” presentation by AARP on Friday, January 12 beginning at 12 pm.

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) posted on its website a videoclip of the late comedian George Carlin’s famous monologue, “Stuff.” In it, he just could not find a place for all his stuff. Downsizing is a challenge, even more so when life changes mean making more room for home healthcare assistance or moving to a residential facility. The presentation will include tips on how make those choices along with steps to declutter.

For more information or to register for this free presentation, go online to  www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street.



