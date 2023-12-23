Saturday, December 23, 2023
Sports

Islander Girls Basketball Plays Strong D Versus Sweetwater in a Tough Loss

1 min.
Lisa Lamb
Lisa Lamb

Playing without two starters, the Coronado Islanders girls basketball team still managed to put up a tough fight against Sweetwater High, ultimately losing 26-18. Forward Selena Herrera turned in a double-double, scoring 14 of the team’s 18 points and pulling down ten rebounds.

The team played especially strong defense with effective rebounding, blocks, and steals. In the third quarter, the team only allowed Sweetwater to score two points. After being down 12-6 after the first half, Herrera led the team with two steals and three 2s in the third to close the gap to 14-12. Having few players to substitute into the game created challenges for the Islanders and their tired legs, and as a consequence, Sweetwater scored 12 in the fourth quarter to win the game, 26-18. Alina Molina and Susanna Pate each contributed a bucket in the fourth.

#21 Claudia Geraldi passes to Alina Molina.

“I am telling you, these girls, they have come a long way,” Coach John Coolidge said. He added that although the team was playing without starters Virginia Ryan and Charlie Reymar, the team continues to improve. German exchange students Seina Hernandez and Anna Meyer began playing basketball for the first time this season and continue to show growth each game they play. Other contributors included Claudia Geraldi, Mary Chiles, and Leslee Avalos.

Next up: Clairemont High away on Jan. 9 at 6 pm to begin league play.

The Coronado High School Basketball team poses for a post-game photo. Wednesday’s game was their last in 2023. League play begins Jan. 9 away at Clairemont, 6 pm.



Lisa Lamb
Lisa Lamb
Lisa’s passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

First Annual Mistletoe Mile Raises Funds for Feeding San Diego

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Fall to Clairemont 11-4

Sports

Islander Boys Varsity Soccer Suffers 4-0 Loss to Mt. Carmel

Bridgeworthy

2023 BNP Paribas Open Voted ATP Tour Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year For Record-Setting Ninth Consecutive Time

Sports

Islander Boys Soccer Shutout by Hilltop High 2-0

Sports

Islander Girls Soccer Beats Granite Hills Eagles 2-1

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Coronado Hosts its First-Ever D1 Collegiate Tennis Tournament

Sports

Islander Girls Tennis Wins Thrillers, Culminates Successful Season as CIF D2 Finalists

Sports

Powerhouse College Tennis Coming to Coronado: Free Event Nov. 3-5

People

Coronado’s Tennis Event for San Diego Youth a Success

Sports

Underdog Islander Volleyball Nearly Pulls Off Upset Against Scripps Ranch

Sports

Brown, Elardo, Anaya Advance to CIF Individual Tennis Tournament by way of Eastern League Play

More Local News

Navy Housing Allowance Will Increase for Most, but Decrease for E1-E4 Sailors

Military

Bill Lemei Will Wish Coronado High a Bittersweet Goodbye and Leave a Legacy of a Love for Physics

Education

Arts Brought $39.2 Million to Coronado’s Economy in 2022

Community News

CUSD Update: New Officers Elected, Budget Challenges Reflect Declining Enrollment and Changes at State Level

Education

Council to Solicit Public Input on Potential Winn Room Expansion

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Navy Housing Allowance Will Increase for Most, but Decrease for E1-E4...