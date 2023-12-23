Islander Girls Basketball Plays Strong D Versus Sweetwater in a Tough Loss

Playing without two starters, the Coronado Islanders girls basketball team still managed to put up a tough fight against Sweetwater High, ultimately losing 26-18. Forward Selena Herrera turned in a double-double, scoring 14 of the team’s 18 points and pulling down ten rebounds.

The team played especially strong defense with effective rebounding, blocks, and steals. In the third quarter, the team only allowed Sweetwater to score two points. After being down 12-6 after the first half, Herrera led the team with two steals and three 2s in the third to close the gap to 14-12. Having few players to substitute into the game created challenges for the Islanders and their tired legs, and as a consequence, Sweetwater scored 12 in the fourth quarter to win the game, 26-18. Alina Molina and Susanna Pate each contributed a bucket in the fourth.

“I am telling you, these girls, they have come a long way,” Coach John Coolidge said. He added that although the team was playing without starters Virginia Ryan and Charlie Reymar, the team continues to improve. German exchange students Seina Hernandez and Anna Meyer began playing basketball for the first time this season and continue to show growth each game they play. Other contributors included Claudia Geraldi, Mary Chiles, and Leslee Avalos.

Next up: Clairemont High away on Jan. 9 at 6 pm to begin league play.





