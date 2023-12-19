San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade – Dec. 27

It’s America’s Largest Balloon Parade! The streets of downtown San Diego come alive with the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade presented by Kaiser Permanente on Dec. 27 beginning at 10 am. This exciting family event brings world-class marching bands, magnificent floats, entertaining drill teams, and a procession of enormous balloons. Street side viewing of the parade is free.

“The Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade has become a holiday staple and we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy the exciting lineup of massive balloons, bands, floats, and music this year,” said Chairman Rafael Castellanos, Chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners. “This event draws hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors to our bayfront, which means an incredible economic impact for our region. We are proud to be the title sponsor for such a special event.”

Chairman Castellanos and fellow Port Commissioner Danielle Moore will be among those greeting spectators along the parade route. The longtime tradition also includes the largest procession of enormous balloons in the United States – including the Port’s very own balloon – as well as creative floats and marching bands.

For more information on the Holiday Bowl Parade, including parking, parade route, grandstand tickets, and volunteering, and all Holiday Bowl events, visit holidaybowl.com.

The Port sponsors the Holiday Bowl Parade through its Tidelands Activation Program, also known as TAP. TAP is an annual grant program through which the Port supports events of all sizes that engage and inspire visitors to enjoy San Diego Bay.





