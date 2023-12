Get ready for a jolly good time at the Coronado Ferry Landing!

The Coronado Island Film Festival and the Coronado Ferry Landing are hosting a Christmas movie night on Friday, Dec. 15 at 6 pm. The event is free and attendees are encouraged to get some dinner at the Ferry Landing either before or after, and to bring their chairs and blankets and cozy up for a screening of the holiday classic, “Elf.”

Please RSVP at this link.