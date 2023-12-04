“The Holdovers”: (Go) Have Yourself a Sadsack Little Christmas

A charming film with minimal flair, “The Holdovers” is a refreshing period piece much-needed in today’s cinematic world saturated by superhero series and romantic comedies. Reminiscent of cheeky teen awakenings like “Breakfast Club” and “Dazed and Confused,” Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” seamlessly incorporates predictable boyhood conversations and quips so quick-witted you’ll blink and miss them. The 1970s set is meticulously placed, too. From hemorrhoid cream to half-empty Jim Beam bottles and lighting tobacco pipes in the movie theater, it elicits a wistful nostalgia — genuinely watching like a film made in 1970, rather than a 2023 film made about the 1970s.

“The Holdovers” plot chronicles the unlikely friendships that form between left-behind ‘Christmas orphan’ Angus Tulley, his grouchy teacher Mr. Hunham, and Barton Academy’s cafeteria lead Mary Lamb.

While his boarding school peers head off to ski and otherwise gallivant for winter break, Angus scrounges his ‘permanent detention’ for ice cream, secluded pianos, and a way to Boston — all while combating Mr. Hunham and his desire to inflict Grinch-like misery. Between hours of “The Newlywed Game” reruns and chats over cheeseburgers, though, the characters begin to find that they’re more similar than different. An ‘entitled degenerate’ becomes a troubled teenager with hidden family issues; a fear-mongering teacher becomes a man with compassion that just needed to be uncovered; and a grieving mother finds a place to rest her heart for a bit.

“The Holdovers” masterfully captures our very-human nature to judge others and grow from our misconceptions. It is unsentimental, hilarious, and sad all at once. Run, don’t walk, to catch this one before it leaves the theater!

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Director: Alexander Payne

Actors: Paul Giamatti, Brady Hepner, Carrie Preston, Michael Provost, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa

Runtime: 2 hrs, 16 min

Rating: R for language, some drug use, and brief sexual material





