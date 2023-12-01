Coronado High School Earns College Board Recognition for AP Program

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado High School was recognized with a Silver Award by the College Board in its 2023 AP School Honor Roll.

“We are very happy that our AP program was recognized by the College Board and proud of our dedicated educators and bright, hardworking students. The AP program at CHS is one part of our larger focus on College and Career Readiness efforts, and we will use the comparison data from the College Board to continue to refine and improve our AP program,” said CHS Principal Karin Mellina.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools that have done outstanding work in creating programs that deliver results, increase student access to AP courses, and support students on the path to college success.

To be considered for the awards a school must meet each of the following criteria for its graduating student cohort: 40 percent or more took at least one AP exam during high school; 25 percent or more scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam; 2 percent or more took five or more AP exams and at least one of those exams was taken in 9th or 10th grade (evidence that students are spreading their AP classes across grade levels).

CHS offers 22 AP classes. In the 2022-23 school year, 57 percent of students took at least one AP class, and the Pass Rate (percentage of students scoring 3, 4, or 5) was 80 percent. Of the 15,150 eligible schools across the country, CHS was among the 30 percent that earned a place on the AP School Honor Roll.

