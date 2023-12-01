Friday, December 1, 2023
Coronado High School Earns College Board Recognition for AP Program

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado High School was recognized with a Silver Award by the College Board in its 2023 AP School Honor Roll.

“We are very happy that our AP program was recognized by the College Board and proud of our dedicated educators and bright, hardworking students. The AP program at CHS is one part of our larger focus on College and Career Readiness efforts, and we will use the comparison data from the College Board to continue to refine and improve our AP program,” said CHS Principal Karin Mellina.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools that have done outstanding work in creating programs that deliver results, increase student access to AP courses, and support students on the path to college success.

To be considered for the awards a school must meet each of the following criteria for its graduating student cohort: 40 percent or more took at least one AP exam during high school; 25 percent or more scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam; 2 percent or more took five or more AP exams and at least one of those exams was taken in 9th or 10th grade (evidence that students are spreading their AP classes across grade levels).

CHS offers 22 AP classes. In the 2022-23 school year, 57 percent of students took at least one AP class, and the Pass Rate (percentage of students scoring 3, 4, or 5) was 80 percent. Of the 15,150 eligible schools across the country, CHS was among the 30 percent that earned a place on the AP School Honor Roll.

(Graphic: The Coronado Times)



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

Coronado Receives $150,000 from State for Public Library Updates

City of Coronado

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

City of Coronado

Jean Louise Watson (1927-2023)

Obituaries

After Years of Individual Property Review, City May Use Survey to Inform Historical Property Designation Decisions

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Celebrates 65 Years

Community News

