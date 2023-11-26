Coronado Fitness Club Launches Game-Changer for Families with Young Kids: On-Site Childcare

The Coronado Fitness Club, located at 875 Orange Avenue, is now providing something no other local gym offers: childcare. Starting Monday, November 27th, gym members can now drop their kids aged six months to six years with skilled childcare providers from 8:15-11:30am, Monday through Friday, according to Samantha Bey, Managing Partner of Coronado Fitness Club.

For busy families who make fitness a priority, having childcare at the gym is an absolute game-changer, said Bey.

“We’re so happy to offer this to the community, there’s nothing like it on the island,” said Bey, who is also a certified group fitness instructor. “As a mom of four, I know better than anyone that you can’t fill from an empty cup.”

Bey, who started working with the gym at the end of October, realized from the get-go that childcare was desperately needed for families so they could make fitness a routine part of their lives. She brainstormed with Chris Foote, gym owner and head coach, and talked about the idea. He was quick to give it the green light.

“Chris was like, ‘absolutely, let’s go for it.’ He has two young kids, he knows how it is,” said Bey. “He’s a real forward thinker, and just went for it…full steam ahead.”

Coronado Fitness Club is a family-owned, three-story gym with state-of-the-art equipment, offering a variety of classes like heated sculpt & yoga, vinyasa yoga, HIIT circuit and spin. In addition, the studio is launching a new barre class, which is the nation’s fifth most-popular workout according to ClassPass’s 2022 fitness trends report.

And now, parents can hit the treadmill or take a class without worrying about their kids.

“We want to be a space that serves the diverse fitness needs of the community, and celebrate what our bodies can do. We want everyone to have fun being the best versions of themselves,” said Bey.

Bey says that, for herself, squeezing in a daily workout has been pivotal in her ability to effectively parent her four children. The endorphin boost gained from just 20 minutes of working out helps elevate the mood, not to mention what it does for physical health, according to Bey.

“It’s night and day,” said Bey. “You are really only one workout away from a better mood.”

According to a study from the National Institutes of Health, just 10-30 minutes of exercise is enough to improve mood, increase energy levels and improve sleep. In addition, studies show that moms who are active and work out have happier and more active kids, said Bey.

“As parents, it’s so easy to let our moods get in the way, and that’s natural,” said Bey. “But when you work out, you feel more centered, more together and relaxed. When I have time to sweat and focus on myself, I’m a better mom.”

She said she used to drive all the way to the Mission Valley YMCA in order to leave her kids at their childcare facility and get a distraction-free workout. She’s relieved Coronado Fitness Club can offer these services right here, on the island.

The childcare services are currently available to gym members, including those who purchase one of two new “MOMbership” packages. The full “MOMbership” package offers unlimited monthly classes, unlimited access to the gym, and unlimited childcare for $249 a month. The studio-only MOMbership includes unlimited monthly classes and unlimited childcare for $229 a month. Drop in rates are available as space permits.

The individuals who will provide childcare at the gym went through a full vetting and screening process including background checks, said Bey. In addition, the gym is fully insured to provide childcare.

The response? A collective sigh of relief from parents in the community.

“People are like…finally!” said Bey. “It was really a no-brainer to provide childcare to this underserved community. I’m so glad we could make it happen.”

For questions about the childcare at Coronado Fitness Club, the studio classes and the new MOMbership packages, please contact Samantha Bey at [email protected].





