Lady Islander Basketball: Early-Season Tournament and Season Preview

Junior Selena Herrera dribbles past the Patrick Henry defense during a home game last season.

The Lady Islander Basketball team began its season with two tournament losses against formidable opponents. The matchups, against teams in higher divisions than the Islanders’ Division 4, served as opportunities to learn and grow.

In their debut game, Coronado lost to Pacific Ridge, 39-24. Despite the loss, Coach John Coolidge commended the team’s efforts against a tall and physical Division 2 opponent. Coolidge shared, “With the addition of some ball handlers such as Susanna Pate and Charlie Reymar, the team did a great job getting the ball down the court. For the very first game the girls played very well. Lots of hustle and energy throughout the game.”  Notable performances included junior Selena Herrera scoring 12 points with two steals, Reymar contributing six points with four rebounds, and senior Virginia Ryan, the CHS single-season blocks record-holder, securing 4 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 blocked shots.

In the second game of the tournament, Coronado lost to Point Loma, 39-26. Despite the outcome, the team portended future success with Herrera’s 17 points and 5 steals and Ryan’s 6 rebounds and 6 blocked shots. The fast-paced game remained competitive until the middle of the fourth quarter when two CHS starters fouled out. Coach Coolidge acknowledged the players’ efforts, stating, “The girls off the bench played hard until the last shot.”

Season Preview

The team is returning four players from last year. This season’s players include seniors Pate and Ryan, juniors Herrera and Alina Molina, sophomores Amelia Dunbar and Claudia Geraldi, and freshmen Leslee Avalos, Mary Chiles, and Reymar. Two German Exchange students are in the process of completing paperwork to join the team.

Team leader and last season’s co-MVP Herrera expressed optimism about the year, stating, “We are young, energetic, and ready for a new start.” Pate, a multi-sport athlete committed to playing softball at Cornell next year, brings leadership from her experiences in high school and club softball. Coach Coolidge highlighted Molina’s determination after missing much of her sophomore year due to injury and praised Dunbar’s basketball IQ acquired from her time at La Jolla Country Day.

The team is focused on playing hard, having fun, and learning from every game. Coach Coolidge believes in the team’s potential if they work hard and believe in themselves and each other. The girls have set a goal to perform well in league and make it to the playoffs.

Support the team at their first home game on December 9 at 6:00 pm against Vista. Competing in the Central League against Clairemont, Kearny, Madison, and Mission Bay, the Lady Islanders are poised for an exciting season ahead.



