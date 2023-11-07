10th Annual Turkey Trot 5K to Benefit Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego’s Child Life Services – Nov. 23

The Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary – Coronado Unit is excited to announce the 10th Annual Turkey Trot 5K, a beloved community tradition that brings together participants and volunteers for a fantastic cause. This year’s event will take place on November 23rd at 8 am in the scenic Tidelands Park.

The Turkey Trot is a joyful event where participants can choose to trot the 5K course or contribute as volunteers. To register and learn more about the event, please visit the official website: https://www.rchacoronadoturkeytrot.com/.

This year’s Turkey Trot is dedicated to supporting Child Life Services at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, an essential program that helps children and their families cope with the challenges of hospitalization. The net proceeds from the event will directly benefit this crucial service, providing comfort and care to the young patients at Rady Children’s Hospital.

This year’s ambassador is 10-year-old, Jimi Chapple, a Coronado fifth-grader at Village Elementary in Coronado. He has a remarkable story of resilience. Diagnosed with AML Leukemia at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego last fall, Jimi spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in a medically induced coma. His journey was marked by months of intense chemotherapy and lengthy hospital stays. In July, he received a life-saving stem cell transplant from his little brother, Wref, who was a perfect match. Today, Jimi is cancer-free and an inspiration to all.

The Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary – Coronado Unit is deeply grateful to the sponsors who have made this event possible. They would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Huntsman Family, Coronado Fitness Club, FleetLogix, and FleetAnalytics for their generous support.

“We are thrilled to celebrate a decade of the Turkey Trot with the Coronado community. This event has always been about bringing people together for a common cause and making a meaningful difference in the lives of children. We invite everyone to join us on November 23rd at Tidelands Park for a day of fun and togetherness,” said Laura O’Sullivan, the event coordinator.

To participate in the 10th Annual Turkey Trot, please register at www.rchacoronadoturkeytrot.com. Your involvement will help make a positive impact on the lives of children receiving care at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego.





