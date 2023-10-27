A Spooktacular Howl-O-Ween with PAWS – Music, Puppuccinos and Costumed Pets

On Saturday, October 21, the Pacific Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) hosted their annual Howl-o-ween event to kick off the spooky season. The paws-itively adorable afternoon drew members of the Coronado community, North Park, Ocean Beach, and Point Loma alike to support the PAWS organization and cheer on everyone’s furry friends as they were “unleashed” on the red carpet.

Since its inception in 2003, Dorothy “Louise” Shirey’s PAWS has rehabilitated hundreds of animals and found them their “furever” homes. Events like Howl-o-ween serve to continue the PAWS mission and shelter Coronado’s abandoned and displaced animals. Held at the Coronado Ferry Landing, Howl-o-ween attendees were in for a treat: the costume contest categories were broken up with acoustic tunes by musician Colin Dooling, the Coronado Coffee Cart offered Puppuccino (whipped cream) cups to relieve dogs from the day’s heat, “Bark and Stormy” drinks were sold for adults, and a silent auction of items donated from Coronado Ferry Landing businesses helped earn PAWS proceeds for their high-quality medical care services. Even a few adoptable pups, like April, wagged their way down the red carpet.

While every dog earned its bone, so to speak, there were three who reigned supreme for the panel of local judges (Dean Eckenroth, Andrew Hutchens, and Chris Foote). The winners were: The Fearless Flying Fritzle for the Small Animal category, Cinnabella Buns and her owner for the Spookiest Owner & Pet Duo, and Mia for the Large Animal category. Of the event’s success, Sr. Manager of Fund Development Jennifer Stein shared, “PAWS of Coronado is immensely grateful for the local support of our community, volunteers, and participants.” Congratulations to the winners and happy Halloween weekend, Coronado!

Looking to volunteer, foster, donate to, or adopt with PAWS? Reach out at 619-435-8247 or visit them onsite at 1395 First Street. Currently adoptable pets can be viewed here as well.





