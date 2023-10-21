Saturday, October 21, 2023
Community NewsEntertainment

CIFF Classic Film “The Day of the Jackal” – Oct. 25

1 min.

Compelling Political Thriller Hits Village Theatre Oct. 25, 2023

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

If you’re weary of watching the US Congress have at it like a bunch of amateurs, get ready for some REAL political thrills when “The Day of the Jackal” (1973) hits the big screen on Wednesday, October 25. Woah! From start to finish, this is one stylish espionage thriller that rightfully ranks up there with the very best of the genre. The film was directed by Fred Zinnemann and is based on the 1971 novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth about a professional assassin known only as “The Jackal” who is hired to assassinate French President Charles de Gaulle in the summer of 1962.

Presented by Coronado Island Film Festival as part of its monthly Classic Film Series, the Jackal is portrayed by super-elegant, ascot-wearing English actor Edward Fox, who is so cool he almost has us rooting for the bad guy. Also appearing are Michael Lonsdale, Derek Jacobi, Terence Alexander, Michael Auclair, Alan Badel, Tony Britton, Cyril Cusak, Maurice Denham, and Delphine Seyrig.

A co-production of the United Kingdom and France, it was filmed on location in France, Britain, Italy and Austria. It received the BAFTA Award for Best Editing and was nominated for the Academy Award for the same category. It also received five additional BAFTA Award nominations (including Best Film and Best Director), and two Golden Globe nominations.

The plot has all the twists and turns of any good crime masterpiece, and leaves us wondering if it’s a true story we’re watching. That’s for you to discover on October 25. Also, you might want to wear an ascot if you know what that is and still have one.

Next month: An all-time favorite, “The Lion in Winter” starring Katharine Hepburn and Peter O’Toole is set for Wednesday, Nov. 29.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Attorney General, Coronado Reach Agreement Over Housing Element Noncompliance

Community News

Exploring Coronado’s Hidden Treasures: The Open Collections Workshop at the Coronado Historical Association

Community News

Public Invited to Join in Celebrating Local Military Heroes on November 4

Entertainment

An Evening with Author Michael Connelly – Nov. 7

Community News

CUSD Releases Statement Regarding City of Coronado Housing Element’s Inclusion of a District Property

Community News

Parents Are Thrilled with CAA (Coronado Arts Academy) Music Lessons

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

CUSD Releases Statement Regarding City of Coronado Housing Element’s Inclusion of a District Property

Community News

Tickets Going Fast for Tiki Club, CSF’s New Way to Support Our Schools – Oct. 28

Letters to the Editor

A Simple Barbwire Deterrent Proposed to Stop Bridge Suicides

Letters to the Editor

Coronado Public Library, “One of the Brightest Gems in the Crown”

Community News

MainStreet Goes Ghostly – Oct. 31

Business

Hotel del Coronado to Begin Historic Victorian Building Renovation

More Local News

Attorney General, Coronado Reach Agreement Over Housing Element Noncompliance

Community News

Public Invited to Join in Celebrating Local Military Heroes on November 4

Community News

‘We Don’t Have Much Choice’; Council Approves Sites for RHNA Housing Units

City of Coronado

Hotel del Coronado to Begin Historic Victorian Building Renovation

Business

Emerald Keepers’ Coronado Community Conference: The Time to Act is Now

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Admiral Joseph Rizza to be Inducted into Cambria County Military Hall...