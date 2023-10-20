Friday, October 20, 2023
Public Invited to Join in Celebrating Local Military Heroes on November 4

The City of Coronado invites the community to attend a ceremony to honor the latest group of hometown military veterans or active-duty service members on Saturday, November 4 at 10:30 am in the Coronado High School Performing Arts Center, located at 650 D Avenue. The doors open at 10 am.

The “hometown heroes” will be celebrated as part of the program’s 17th group. Banners commemorating the current honorees will be displayed from November 2023 through May 2024 along the “Avenue of Heroes,” located on Third and Fourth Streets from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island.

The Avenue of Heroes is a military service recognition program sponsored by the City of Coronado. The program recognizes the many men and women who currently live or have lived in Coronado during their military careers. Each year, the dedicated members of the Avenue of Heroes Committee select nominees to be honored in either May or November. Nominations are accepted on an ongoing basis and the public is encouraged to nominate a deserving veteran, living or deceased.

November 2023 Group XVII Honorees

Robert A. Breglio, Jr.
James Philip Buriak
Thomas Lester Cox
Helen Tuttle Boulton Fargo
Charles R. Flather
Virgil C. Griffin
John J. Lepore
Arthur Paine McArthur
John Douglas McArthur
Ralph J. Mitchell
Ralph J. Mitchell, Jr.
Todd A. Porter
Michael A. Turner
David K. Werner
Ronald E. Wheeler
Ronald D. Witthoft

For more information, check the Avenue of Heroes website at  projectcoronado.org/avenue-of-heroes or email [email protected].

May 2022 ceremony.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

