Imperial Beach Pier to Undergo Structural Updates

The Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners has approved a $1.5 million utility piping and pile replacement project at Imperial Beach Pier. This project will enhance the safety, functionality, and longevity of the pier’s infrastructure.

The key components of the project include the replacement of two piles, retrofitting utility line support systems, routine maintenance, repairs to utility lines and conduits, rewiring lighting and electrical panels, corrosion removal and coating, and architectural work for enclosure and protection of the electrical room.

“For us locals, having a landmark like IB Pier is something we take pride in,” said Commissioner Dan Malcolm, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “These improvements and the years of projects and investment the Port has poured into this iconic pier, will ensure it continues to be a part of the fabric of IB culture and draw visitors to our waterfront for many generations to come.”

In addition to approving the project at its October 10 meeting, the Board also awarded the construction contract to Reyes Construction, Inc.

This repair project is the latest in a series of investments the Port has made in the Imperial Beach Pier. Since 2020, the Port has invested approximately $3.5 million in the pier. Recent upgrades include the following:

An artistic shade canopy in a shark and water design over the pier extension at mid-pier just across from the public restrooms (pictured above).

Wood railing around the old boat loading ramp area near the Tin Fish Restaurant replaced with stainless steel cable railing for improved ocean and beach views.

Artistically designed activity placards installed along the railings. These display different fun sayings or slogans associated with types of activities to be enjoyed on or near the pier – fishing, surfing, lounging, and beaching.

Examples include:

* Good Things Come to Those Who Bait

* Enjoy Life One Wave at a Time

* Life at Ease with an Ocean Breeze

* High Tides and Good Vibes

Distance markers added every 250 feet to mark the distance to the end of the pier and encourage guests to walk the entire length of the nearly 1,500-foot pier.

Surf destination arrows added on the railing at the end of the pier marking the distance and direction to legendary surf spots.

Surf destination arrows added on the railing at the end of the pier marking the distance and direction to legendary surf spots.

Fresh paint and murals.

New fishing rod holders.

In addition to the improvements already completed, a third phase of work at IB Pier costing $3 million was approved by the Board in August 2023. Work on phase three is expected to begin in summer 2024 and will include the installation of a new pier deck extension, shade-canopy, structural support, additional lighting, and utility improvements bringing the total investments in the pier to $6.5 million.

The upcoming repair project will require temporary closure of the pier for up to a maximum of 14 days. Per California Coastal Commission requirements, the closures may only occur during the work week and the pier must reopen on weekends. Dates for the closure will be announced once they are determined by the contractor.

