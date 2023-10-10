Tuesday, October 10, 2023
PAWS of Coronado Howl-O-Ween: A Pawsitively Spooktacular Event – Oct. 21

Pet parents in Coronado and across San Diego, get ready for a howling good time! PAWS is hosting their HOWL-O-WEEN event on Saturday, October 21 from 1 to 4 pm. The event will take place at the Coronado Ferry Landing.  PAWS is rolling out the red carpet for this pet-tacular event, complete with prizes for the best-dressed small animal (under 35 lbs.), the most fantastic large animal, and the spookiest owner and pet duo. Our panel of special guest judges can’t wait to crown the winners of each category.

The fun doesn’t stop there! You will be able to meet some of our adorable pups looking for their forever homes and enjoy live music, silent auction items, and an atmosphere that is sure to put everyone in the Halloween spirit.

This HOWL-O-WEEN is fun for all ages, so bring the whole family and show your support for PAWS of Coronado efforts in advocating for animal welfare.

PAWS asks that all animal participants be comfortable in large group settings and around other animals. Keep all animals on non-retractable leashes at all times and ensure their vaccines are up to date.

To register visit www.pawsofcoronado.org/events or contact Jennifer Stein at [email protected].



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

