Coronado’s Dine and Dance Delivers “Flash Dance” in Town

Looking to Flash Dance? Replay a little Saturday Night Fever? Or maybe just not “put baby in the corner” again this year? Whatever is your two-step pleasure, or desire to “groove to the tunes,” Coronado’s revitalized Dine and Dance Club offers two more chances this calendar year to set your sights on high-stepping fun in the full camaraderie of like-minded companions.

Revived after hiatus due to Covid, what since 1946 was originally called the Crown Club, a members only, social society devoted to the fine art of dancing, has relaunched as Coronado Dine and Dance, with two more spirited soirées planned before the end of this year – one on Saturday, October 14 and again Saturday, December 9.

Now more inclusive, it’s not a “married couples only” club, as singles are also encouraged to join. Single members may join and bring a date to any of the five scheduled dances each year. There’s also an option to “try a dance” prior to becoming members if checking out your options tends to be your preference.

This Saturday, October 14, Dine and Dance hosts a country hoedown in the Nautilus Room at the Community Center where tender baby back ribs, grilled Mahi Mahi, or vegetable kabobs will be served with loaded baked spuds and good ol’ country baked beans before DJ Production starts spinning some vinyl, and boot-wearing cowboys start stomping their heels.

Then again in December, on Saturday the 9th, Coronado locals have a chance to test their tippy toes on the ballroom dance floor as Coronado Dine and Dance wraps up their 2023 season. But not to worry, their 2024 membership drive is in full swing (no pun intended), so to inquire about membership, visit their website: www.dineanddancecoronado.com.

As a precursor to Coronado Dine and Dance, the original Crown Club was founded in October 1946 by 10 couples who wanted to create a dancing club for Coronado’s non-military families precluded from joining the many social events staged at the Officer’s Clubs of North Island and the Amphibious base. The club thrived on dinner dances for seven decades but was forced to go dark during the Covid pandemic. Now completely revived and rejuvenated, Coronado Dine and Dance thrives with oodles of members, all devoted to culinary adventures, a rollicking fun time, and socializing with neighbors while having a great time.

No matter the dance moves or style, Coronado Dine and Dance members always enjoy their time on the dance floor.

Source: Coronado Cultural Arts

