Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Community News

Coronado’s Dine and Dance Delivers “Flash Dance” in Town

2 min.

Source: Coronado Cultural Arts

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Looking to Flash Dance? Replay a little Saturday Night Fever? Or maybe just not “put baby in the corner” again this year? Whatever is your two-step pleasure, or desire to “groove to the tunes,” Coronado’s revitalized Dine and Dance Club offers two more chances this calendar year to set your sights on high-stepping fun in the full camaraderie of like-minded companions. 

Revived after hiatus due to Covid, what since 1946 was originally called the Crown Club, a members only, social society devoted to the fine art of dancing, has relaunched as Coronado Dine and Dance, with two more spirited soirées planned before the end of this year – one on Saturday, October 14 and again Saturday, December 9. 

Now more inclusive, it’s not a “married couples only” club, as singles are also encouraged to join. Single members may join and bring a date to any of the five scheduled dances each year. There’s also an option to “try a dance” prior to becoming members if checking out your options tends to be your preference. 

This Saturday, October 14, Dine and Dance hosts a country hoedown in the Nautilus Room at the Community Center where tender baby back ribs, grilled Mahi Mahi, or vegetable kabobs will be served with loaded baked spuds and good ol’ country baked beans before DJ Production starts spinning some vinyl, and boot-wearing cowboys start stomping their heels.  

Then again in December, on Saturday the 9th, Coronado locals have a chance to test their tippy toes on the ballroom dance floor as Coronado Dine and Dance wraps up their 2023 season. But not to worry, their 2024 membership drive is in full swing (no pun intended), so to inquire about membership, visit their website: www.dineanddancecoronado.com.

As a precursor to Coronado Dine and Dance, the original Crown Club was founded in October 1946 by 10 couples who wanted to create a dancing club for Coronado’s non-military families precluded from joining the many social events staged at the Officer’s Clubs of North Island and the Amphibious base. The club thrived on dinner dances for seven decades but was forced to go dark during the Covid pandemic. Now completely revived and rejuvenated, Coronado Dine and Dance thrives with oodles of members, all devoted to culinary adventures, a rollicking fun time, and socializing with neighbors while having a great time.  

No matter the dance moves or style, Coronado Dine and Dance members always enjoy their time on the dance floor.  

Source: Coronado Cultural Arts

RELATED:

We Can Dance if We Want To: Legendary Dine and Dance Club Returns to Coronado



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Free Paper Shredding & E-Waste Event – Oct. 21

Community News

Bulky Trash Curbside Collection – Oct. 16- 20, 2023

Community News

PAWS of Coronado Howl-O-Ween: A Pawsitively Spooktacular Event – Oct. 21

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2023

Community News

Draft Plan Outlines Where Coronado Could Add 912 Additional Housing Units

Community News

Coronado Democratic Club Welcomes Lorraine Esgate as Keynote Speaker – Oct. 14

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

PAWS of Coronado Howl-O-Ween: A Pawsitively Spooktacular Event – Oct. 21

Education

Broadcast Journalism KCMS Students Hear from Emmy Award Winning Journalist Jane Mitchell

Community News

Coronado Democratic Club Welcomes Lorraine Esgate as Keynote Speaker – Oct. 14

Community News

San Diego Congressional Delegation Seeks Explanation for Wastewater Treatment Plant’s Deterioration

Letters to the Editor

Cays Park, Cays Residents, Critical Moment

Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2023 Program & Schedule

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Alaska Airlines Adds New Nonstop Service to Atlanta from San Diego...