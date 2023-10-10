Bulky Trash Curbside Collection – Oct. 16- 20, 2023

Mark your calendars for the fall Community Cleanup event. This event gives Coronado residents an opportunity to place bulky items curbside that are too large or heavy to put inside collection carts. Bulky Trash Curbside Collection runs October 16-20, 2023 on your regular EDCO service day.

Place the items curbside along with your regular carts by 6 am on your normal collection day. Bulky trash items typically include broken appliances, water heaters, furniture, old mattresses (please wrap mattresses prior to setting out; special mattress disposal bags can be purchased at hardware stores or online), yard waste, and other miscellaneous bulky household items. All yard waste will be recycled and must be bagged or bundled. Tree trimmings should be cut into 3-foot lengths and tied securely into bundles not greater than 18 inches in diameter. No hazardous waste will be accepted.

Free Mulch

Free mulch will be available for self-load and self-haul at the corner of A Avenue and 2nd Street (by the Little League field) during that week. Bring a shovel to get your mulch while it lasts! Mulch will be replenished each morning by 8 am . If you plan to haul mulch in an open truck or trailer, please remember to bring a tarp to cover your material.

Please note: Debris from contractors, landscapers or commercial businesses will not be accepted. Visit EDCO’s website for additional information.





