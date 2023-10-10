Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Community News

Bulky Trash Curbside Collection – Oct. 16- 20, 2023

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Mark your calendars for the fall Community Cleanup event. This event gives Coronado residents an opportunity to place bulky items curbside that are too large or heavy to put inside collection carts. Bulky Trash Curbside Collection runs October 16-20, 2023 on your regular EDCO service day.

Place the items curbside along with your regular carts by 6 am on your normal collection day. Bulky trash items typically include broken appliances, water heaters, furniture, old mattresses (please wrap mattresses prior to setting out; special mattress disposal bags can be purchased at hardware stores or online), yard waste, and other miscellaneous bulky household items. All yard waste will be recycled and must be bagged or bundled. Tree trimmings should be cut into 3-foot lengths and tied securely into bundles not greater than 18 inches in diameter. No hazardous waste will be accepted. 

Free Mulch

Free mulch will be available for self-load and self-haul at the corner of A Avenue and 2nd Street (by the Little League field) during that week. Bring a shovel to get your mulch while it lasts! Mulch will be replenished each morning by 8 am. If you plan to haul mulch in an open truck or trailer, please remember to bring a tarp to cover your material.

Please note: Debris from contractors, landscapers or commercial businesses will not be accepted. Visit EDCO’s website for additional information.

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Free Paper Shredding & E-Waste Event – Oct. 21

Community News

PAWS of Coronado Howl-O-Ween: A Pawsitively Spooktacular Event – Oct. 21

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2023

Community News

Draft Plan Outlines Where Coronado Could Add 912 Additional Housing Units

Community News

Coronado Democratic Club Welcomes Lorraine Esgate as Keynote Speaker – Oct. 14

Community News

Annual Palm Tree Pruning Taking Place Around Coronado

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Broadcast Journalism KCMS Students Hear from Emmy Award Winning Journalist Jane Mitchell

Community News

Coronado Democratic Club Welcomes Lorraine Esgate as Keynote Speaker – Oct. 14

Community News

San Diego Congressional Delegation Seeks Explanation for Wastewater Treatment Plant’s Deterioration

Letters to the Editor

Cays Park, Cays Residents, Critical Moment

Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2023 Program & Schedule

Community News

Retired Navy Captain Brett Crozier to Speak at Navy League Dinner Meeting – Oct. 10

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Alaska Airlines Adds New Nonstop Service to Atlanta from San Diego...