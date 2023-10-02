Coronado Music & Art Festival – Oct. 14

The Coronado Music and Arts Foundation presents its annual free one-day Music & Art Festival at the beautiful waterfront of the Coronado Ferry Landing.
Enjoy a fun day on the bay with live music, local art, and dinning and shopping experiences.
Bring your dancing shoes, a lawn chair and a beach towel for an afternoon of entertainment.
OCTOBER 14, 2023
10:30 am – 7 pm
CORONADO FERRY LANDING
1201 1st Street (at B Ave), Coronado
Entertainment Lineup
THE INKS | 10:30am – 11:30pm
SUENAMIS | 11:30am – 1:30pm
ADAM WOLFF JAZZ | 1:30pm – 2:30pm
SIDE TRAXX | 2:30pm – 4:30pm
CORONADO UKULELE CLUB | 4:30pm – 5:00pm
VICTORIA ROBERTSON | 5:30pm – 7:00pm
Coronado Music and Arts Foundation (CMAF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.