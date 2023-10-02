Monday, October 2, 2023
Coronado Music & Art Festival – Oct. 14

The Coronado Music and Arts Foundation presents its annual free one-day Music & Art Festival at the beautiful waterfront of the Coronado Ferry Landing.

Enjoy a fun day on the bay with live music, local art, and dinning and shopping experiences.

Bring your dancing shoes, a lawn chair and a beach towel for an afternoon of entertainment.

OCTOBER 14, 2023
10:30 am – 7 pm
CORONADO FERRY LANDING
1201 1st Street (at B Ave), Coronado

Entertainment Lineup

THE INKS | 10:30am – 11:30pm
SUENAMIS | 11:30am – 1:30pm
ADAM WOLFF JAZZ | 1:30pm – 2:30pm
SIDE TRAXX | 2:30pm – 4:30pm
CORONADO UKULELE CLUB | 4:30pm – 5:00pm
VICTORIA ROBERTSON | 5:30pm – 7:00pm

Coronado Music and Arts Foundation (CMAF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

 

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled for Oct. 4