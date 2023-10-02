Coronado Music & Art Festival – Oct. 14

The Coronado Music and Arts Foundation presents its annual free one-day Music & Art Festival at the beautiful waterfront of the Coronado Ferry Landing.

Enjoy a fun day on the bay with live music, local art, and dinning and shopping experiences.

Bring your dancing shoes, a lawn chair and a beach towel for an afternoon of entertainment.

OCTOBER 14, 2023

10:30 am – 7 pm

CORONADO FERRY LANDING

1201 1st Street (at B Ave), Coronado

Entertainment Lineup

THE INKS | 10:30am – 11:30pm

SUENAMIS | 11:30am – 1:30pm

ADAM WOLFF JAZZ | 1:30pm – 2:30pm

SIDE TRAXX | 2:30pm – 4:30pm

CORONADO UKULELE CLUB | 4:30pm – 5:00pm

VICTORIA ROBERTSON | 5:30pm – 7:00pm

Coronado Music and Arts Foundation (CMAF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.





