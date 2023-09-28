Exceptional Service with a Smile at The UPS Store in Coronado

How many Amazon returns do you think The UPS Store in Coronado handles?

You may be surprised to learn that approximately 500 Amazon returns are dropped off each day at The UPS Store at 826 Orange Avenue. That’s in addition to the 300 other packages they ship each day for residents and corporate accounts.

“These numbers are increasing on a daily basis, and we are trying our best to keep up with the increases,” explains Sam Ramineni, who has owned the store for 19 years, noting that their goal is to provide the best service to all their customers.

When you walk into the store you are often greeted warmly by Ezra, who has been the manager for nearly 10 years. Other friendly employees include Euge, who has been there four years, Wynchester, who has been there for three years, and Derrick, who has been there for one year. No matter how long the line gets or complicated the request, this dynamic team always greets customers with a smile and willingness to help.

“If you love what you are doing, then it’s not hard to deal with anything,” shares Ezra, who notes that the main skills she has to have include patience and compassion, and it helps to be a multi-tasker.

“My favorite part of the job is interacting with my regular customers in this small community, some of whom come in every day,” she says, noting that what people see in her attitude is a reflection that can brighten their day.

Amazon, as well as a host of other websites, have made it ridiculously easy to scroll, click, add to cart, and buy just about any item imaginable. There is something to be said for trying on clothes and using products, but when things don’t fit or function, Amazon and other online retailers have made the return process fairly simple, with often no box, bag, or tape needed. Simply have a UPS team member scan your bar code and you can drop off the item and be on your way.

If you’ve used this service, you may have experienced the considerable lines that often snake from the counter out the door. You’ve then also been helped by the friendly crew who goes above and beyond in customer service, no matter what the task.

It’s important to note that The UPS Store is much more than Amazon returns. The staff can help with printing needs, from business cards to brochures; the store offers private mailboxes with package alerts; they also offer notary, shredding, faxing, scanning, packing, domestic and international shipping, freight services, moving kits. mailing supplies, passport photos, and computer services. Geared to both residents and business owners, The UPS store has more than 150 corporate accounts.

To learn more about Coronado’s UPS Store, visit their website.

The UPS Store is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 5 pm. For inquiries, call 619-435-7772 or email [email protected].

