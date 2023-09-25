66.3 F
Undergrad Alumna D’amy Steward Named to Knauss Fellows Program

D’amy Steward, who graduated in 2020 with double majors in environmental science and biology, has been selected to participate in the Sea Grant John A. Knauss Policy Fellowship program.

Editor’s Note:  D’amy Steward graduated from Coronado High School in 2016.

Nicholas School undergraduate alumna D’amy Steward, who graduated in 2020 with double majors in environmental science and biology, has been selected to participate in the Sea Grant John A. Knauss Policy Fellowship program.

This fall, she will interview for a yearlong fellowship with federal government agencies in both the executive and legislative branches. Following placement with one of the agencies, she will begin work as a Knauss Fellow in February 2024.

The Knauss Fellowship program is an initiative of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Sea Grant College Program. Now in its 45th year, it places recent university graduates in federal agencies and offices to work with policymakers and staffers on coastal policy issues of national consequence.

Steward and the other 2023 fellowship recipients will have the opportunity to interview for fellowships at NOAA, the Department of the Interior, the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Navy, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, the Senate Commerce Committee, and the House Committee on Natural Resources, among other agencies and offices.

At Duke, she was a Rachel Carson Scholar and graduated with distinction for her senior research thesis, “Quantifying the Benthic Footprint of Artificial Reefs on Southeastern USA Continental Shelf.” In recognition of her outstanding scholarship, research and citizenship, she was named recipient of the 2020 Marine Science & Conservation Award.

Steward currently is a graduate student at the University of Guam where her master’s project focuses on coral reef restoration using sexually propagated corals.

Four other Nicholas School alumni, all of them 2023 Master of Environmental Management graduates, were also named Knauss Fellows. They are Claudia Deeg, Nicholas “Nico” Fairbairn, Sydney Mantell and Stephanie Murphy.

Source:  Duke, Nicholas School of the Environment

