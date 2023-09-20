VRC-30 Providers Conducted Final Take-Off from North Island Naval Air Station (Video)

Today, September 20th, 2023, Fleet Logistics Support Squadron VRC30 Providers conducted their final take-off from Naval Base Coronado- North Island Naval Air Station in a C-2A “Greyhound.” Fleet Tactical Support Squadron THREE ZERO (VR-30) was commissioned in 1966, redesignated to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 in 1978, and the squadron began flying the C-2A “Greyhounds” in 1981. For more history on the VRC-30, click here.