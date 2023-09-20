63.4 F
Military

VRC-30 Providers Conducted Final Take-Off from North Island Naval Air Station (Video)

Coronado Times Staff
NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (Sept. 20, 2023) Cmdr. James Light, commanding officer, Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, walks aboard a C-2A “Greyhound” prior to VRC-30’s final flight. VRC-30 began flying the C-2A “Greyhound” in 1981 and continued to use the aircraft for carrier onboard delivery (COD) to transport passengers, equipment, gear and supplies around the fleet for 42 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)

Today, September 20th, 2023, Fleet Logistics Support Squadron VRC30 Providers conducted their final take-off from Naval Base Coronado- North Island Naval Air Station in a C-2A “Greyhound.”  Fleet Tactical Support Squadron THREE ZERO (VR-30) was commissioned in 1966, redesignated to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 in 1978, and the squadron began flying the C-2A “Greyhounds” in 1981. For more history on the VRC-30, click here.

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (Sept. 20, 2023) Sailors watch as a C-2A “Greyhound,” assigned to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 conducts VRC-30’s final flight. VRC-30 began flying the C-2A “Greyhound” in 1981 and continued to use the aircraft for carrier onboard delivery (COD) to transport passengers, equipment, gear and supplies around the fleet for 42 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)

Thanks to Chris Brenner and Sam Bryant for the below video:

 



Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

