Victorian-Inspired Community Carnival “Then & Now” at The Del – Oct. 15

Head to the Hotel Del Coronado on Sunday, October 15 from 11 am to 3 pm to toast to 135 years of The Del, and 135 years to come! The Del will host a free and family-friendly Coronado community event that commemorates the rich history of The Del with a seaside Victorian-inspired carnival aptly named “Then & Now.”

A full day of events is planned – intended for locals, members and hotel guests – to celebrate the magic and nostalgia of the property’s storied past. The festive afternoon will be filled with complimentary entertainment including vintage strolling performers, aerialists, tight-rope walkers, bubble artistry, sandcastle exhibits and more.

The event will also feature a beachfront vintage game gallery with nostalgic carnival games including milk can toss, ring toss, penny pitch, skittle strike and Plinko, with all carnival game proceeds benefiting local charitable organizations.

Throughout the boardwalk, guests can also enjoy nostalgic treats like caramel & chocolate dipped apples, kettle popcorn, soft pretzels, corn dogs and more, while a custom 12 ft turret bar will be centered on the lawn serving up signature cocktails for purchase.

On-site self- and valet-parking are available, but locals are always encouraged to bike.

Admission is complimentary for locals, members, and hotel guests.

Hotel del Coronado

1500 Orange Ave, Coronado





