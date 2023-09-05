Islander Cross Country Competes at Ravens Invite

Hosted by Canyon Crest Academy, the Raven’s Invite last Saturday is run over one of the fastest courses in San Diego. It’s all hard dirt, road, a bit of grass at the start, and minimal hills. Coaches can put their kids in a 1.5-mile or 3-mile race, which adds a second loop to the 1.5-mile route. The weather was perfect for running, with cool temperatures and light rain for most races.

Our top girl runner in the 1.5-mile races was freshman Gwynne Letcher in the frosh/soph event. She placed fourth with a time of 9:15. Freshmen Nadia Roos and Maesan Everitt finished 18th and 19th, both with times of 9:58. Since we had five girls in this race, we had a scoring team with sophomore Stefanie Romero and freshman Edie Alicandri in 50th and 91st rounding out the scoring to place us in third.

Junior Jaya Jost was our only runner in the 1.5-mile junior/senior race, placing fourth in 9:49. Our only other girl runner was freshman Carly DeVore, who elected to run in the 3-mile freshmen race in which she placed 11th with 21:03.

Looking at all of the early Division-4 results from this and other races, La Jolla has a clear lead with Classical Academy, Imperial, and Coronado vying for the top three.

The top finishers for the boys were senior Rafael Roos and sophomore Nathan Ayan, who ran times of 16:43 and 16:55, respectively, in the 3-mile graded races.

Junior Jack Letcher turned in the best boys’ time in the 1.5-mile heats with an 8th-place finish in 8:21 for the junior/senior race, followed by senior Jack Shumaker (8:34) and junior Austin Litteral.

Freshman Xavier Marsh clocked 8:34 in the 1.5-mile frosh/soph race, followed by freshman Tyler Horton (8:41), sophomore Oscar Alicandri (9:04), Anton Youngblood (9:39), Philippe Solla (9:41), Chace Smith, and Woody Smith to round out the scoring for seventh place.

Photos and other results are on our website, IslanderTrack.com.





