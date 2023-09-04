69 F
Coronado
Monday, September 4, 2023
Business

Business Input Needed: Water Pollution Economic Impact Survey – Complete by Sept. 15

On June 27, 2023 the San Diego Board of Supervisors proclaimed a local emergency for water pollution at the US/Mexico border near San Diego. The record rainfall experienced this winter and seasonal monsoonal flow has led to increased wastewater discharges, infrastructure failures, and runoff into the Tijuana River Valley. The pollution has led to numerous beach closures in the cities of Imperial Beach, Coronado, and San Diego. The beach closures have had a direct effect on the surrounding communities due to decreased tourism, patronage of local businesses, opportunities for youth recreation and camps, and lower property values.

The County of San Diego is gathering information to understand the level of economic impact on local businesses from the cross border sewage contamination and pollution and subsequent beach closures. Information collected will be used to help local, state, and federal leaders understand the regional economic impacts of this ongoing issue and assist the County in seeking any available state and/or federal assistance on behalf of the region.

You can make a difference with your feedback as public comments and surveys help shape decisions on how the County moves forward.

TAKE THE SURVEY

Please complete the survey by September 15th, 2023

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

