72.4 F
Coronado
Monday, September 4, 2023
Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy – Ringer’s Roller Rink, Grand Re-Opening Sept. 8

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

CELEBRATE THE GRAND RE-OPENING OF RINGER’S ROLLER RINK
San Diego’s Ultimate Outdoor Roller Skating Experience

Get ready to roll! San Diego’s favorite outdoor roller skating destination is back and better than ever! Ringer’s Roller Rink, formerly known as Derby United, is thrilled to announce its new name and grand re-opening; renamed after the owner and long time San Diego roller derby legend, Isabelle Ringer aka Nili Goldfarb. To celebrate the occasion, Ringer’s Roller Rink is hosting an all-day event filled with music, skating, and giveaways – ALL FREE FOR THE COMMUNITY!

The Grand Re-Opening event will take place on Friday, September 8, 2023, starting at 12 noon and running until 10 pm. Visitors can look forward to a fun-filled day of music, giveaways and good times on eight wheels.

  • Music from open to close, with live DJ from 5 to 10 pm
  • FREE roller skating for everyone with rental skates included all day
  • Dance demos, roller derby scrimmage, giveaways and more

12 noon: Open
5-10 pm: Live DJ – Mister Hek
6 pm: Roller Derby Exhibition Bout
7 pm: Flashpoint Skate Team Performance
10 pm: Close

“Ringer’s Roller Rink is a new chapter for us. I developed this property from nothing and opened this facility just days before the pandemic lockdown in March 2020. This Grand Re-Opening is a new beginning,” said owner Nili ‘Ringer’ Goldfarb. “We are beyond excited to welcome the community to our newly transformed outdoor rink, and we wanted a chance to say thank you for keeping us going these past three years”

About Ringer’s Roller Rink: Ringer’s, formerly Derby United, San Diego’s premier outdoor roller skating destination. Boasting a newly revamped outdoor space, Ringer’s Roller Rink offers a vibrant atmosphere where people of all ages can enjoy roller skating. Filled with bright murals, selfie stations, gorgeous landscaping, art installations, bumping jams, and more! With a focus on community engagement, Ringer’s Roller Rink aims to provide an unforgettable experience for all guests.

6060 Federal Blvd., San Diego 92114
ringersrollerrink.com
619-255-5666

SCHEDULE ALWAYS SUBJECT TO CHANGE & CANCELLATION
Please check the online schedule daily before heading to the facility. Walk-ups welcome.

••• Click here for Public Rink Schedule •••

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Bridgeworthy

Top 10 Players Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur to Play Cymbiotika San Diego Open (Sept. 9-16)

Bridgeworthy

Coronado Island Film Festival to be Featured at ENVZN23 – Sept. 2

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy: Slovenia – A Magical Escape for Adventure Lovers and Foodies Alike

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy – Get Lost and Refreshed in Santa Barbara, The American Riviera

Bridgeworthy

USS Recruit Exhibit Brings History to Life for Liberty Station’s Centennial

Bridgeworthy

Mona Lisa, A Masterpiece in Little Italy

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Bridgeworthy

Coronado Island Film Festival to be Featured at ENVZN23 – Sept. 2

Education

Coronado Schools Awarded College and Career Access Pathways Grant

Community News

Beer by the Bay Brings in New Vendors – Sept. 23

Sports

URT Womp Galactic Bodysurfing Championship – Sept. 10

Community News

Community Protest Rally to “Stop the Sewage” – Sept. 1

City of Coronado

Cays Park Master Plan Community Meetings – Share Your Ideas

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.