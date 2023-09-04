Bridgeworthy – Ringer’s Roller Rink, Grand Re-Opening Sept. 8

CELEBRATE THE GRAND RE-OPENING OF RINGER’S ROLLER RINK

San Diego’s Ultimate Outdoor Roller Skating Experience

Get ready to roll! San Diego’s favorite outdoor roller skating destination is back and better than ever! Ringer’s Roller Rink, formerly known as Derby United, is thrilled to announce its new name and grand re-opening; renamed after the owner and long time San Diego roller derby legend, Isabelle Ringer aka Nili Goldfarb. To celebrate the occasion, Ringer’s Roller Rink is hosting an all-day event filled with music, skating, and giveaways – ALL FREE FOR THE COMMUNITY!

The Grand Re-Opening event will take place on Friday, September 8, 2023, starting at 12 noon and running until 10 pm. Visitors can look forward to a fun-filled day of music, giveaways and good times on eight wheels.

Music from open to close, with live DJ from 5 to 10 pm

FREE roller skating for everyone with rental skates included all day

Dance demos, roller derby scrimmage, giveaways and more

12 noon: Open

5-10 pm: Live DJ – Mister Hek

6 pm: Roller Derby Exhibition Bout

7 pm: Flashpoint Skate Team Performance

10 pm: Close

“Ringer’s Roller Rink is a new chapter for us. I developed this property from nothing and opened this facility just days before the pandemic lockdown in March 2020. This Grand Re-Opening is a new beginning,” said owner Nili ‘Ringer’ Goldfarb. “We are beyond excited to welcome the community to our newly transformed outdoor rink, and we wanted a chance to say thank you for keeping us going these past three years”

About Ringer’s Roller Rink: Ringer’s, formerly Derby United, San Diego’s premier outdoor roller skating destination. Boasting a newly revamped outdoor space, Ringer’s Roller Rink offers a vibrant atmosphere where people of all ages can enjoy roller skating. Filled with bright murals, selfie stations, gorgeous landscaping, art installations, bumping jams, and more! With a focus on community engagement, Ringer’s Roller Rink aims to provide an unforgettable experience for all guests.

6060 Federal Blvd., San Diego 92114

ringersrollerrink.com

619-255-5666

SCHEDULE ALWAYS SUBJECT TO CHANGE & CANCELLATION

Please check the online schedule daily before heading to the facility. Walk-ups welcome.

••• Click here for Public Rink Schedule •••





