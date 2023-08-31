75.1 F
The Bower to Replace Former Villa Capri by the Sea

Managing Editor
A rendition of the redesigned Villa Capri hotel as The Bower.

The Bower, a new boutique hotel, will debut in fall 2024 in the space formerly occupied by the longstanding motel, Villa Capri by the Sea. San Diego-based J Street Space broke ground earlier this month for the re-imagined luxury lifestyle hotel.

The name Bower is inspired by the property’s history as one of San Diego’s original Japanese Tea Gardens. Initially owned by John D. Spreckels, the lush and leafy space on the Spreckels Mansion (now the Glorietta Bay Inn) property was his personal tea garden that he eventually transformed into a traditional Japanese Tea Garden for the community to enjoy. The designers have encapsulated the definition of the word “bower” – a peaceful, shaded escape under trees or climbing plants in a garden or wood – by integrating beautiful landscaping, arches, and vines into the hotel’s design. The space will exude a calming, essentials-driven aesthetic that is inspired by the natural Japanese concept of wabi sabi where beauty is found in imperfection.

“We are honored to be a part of this property’s next chapter for Coronado Island, a destination known for its history, beautiful beaches, and quintessential small-town charm,” said Saj Hansji, president of J Street. “The Bower Hotel will be a destination in itself. As a 10 year resident of Coronado, the hope is to expand the hospitality options on the island, offering a gathering place to be enjoyed by the local community as much as hotel guests. Longtime fans of the former hotel will see familiar touches throughout the new design such as the beloved signature neon sign and diving lady. Lush landscaping will give a nod to the former garden the property used to sit on.”

J Street and Delawie Architecture diligently worked to ensure the design and experience honors Villa Capri’s storied past while creating a bespoke oasis that will offer an upscale and relaxed atmosphere for both guests and locals. The site’s history as a garden will be woven into interiors and architectural design features, and touch points throughout will make the ordinary feel special. The project is a complete new build in the heart of the city across from the Hotel del Coronado. It will feature 39 thoughtfully designed guest rooms, a rooftop restaurant and bar with 270 degrees of unobstructed views, and lobby lounge and café.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

