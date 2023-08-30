Coronado Schools Awarded College and Career Access Pathways Grant

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado Unified School District was awarded a $100,000 College and Career Access Pathways (CCAP) Grant from the California Department of Education. The grant funding will be used to expand opportunities by increasing the number of students with access to dual enrollment and to strengthen pupil advising and support services.

The dual enrollment program at Coronado High School has grown quickly with the expansion opportunities offered with the 4×4 schedule. For several years, CHS only offered one course per year. It expanded to two courses in 2020-2021, four in 2021-2022 and five in 2022-2023.

“We have established a targeted approach to recruiting students and have begun educating the community on the benefits and purpose of the dual enrollment program,” said CUSD Lead Counselor Kristen Ereno, who coordinates the dual enrollment program for CHS.

“The hope is that CHS will be able to offer additional courses with the funding of this grant, as well as additional support for students, and continue to expand from there,” added Ereno.

Dual enrollment courses offer students the opportunity to earn both college and high school credit for college courses completed while they are still in high school. CHS offers dual enrollment courses to 10th, 11th and 12th grade students through Southwestern College classes held on the CHS campus where the courses are taught by a SWC professor.

Dual enrollment courses are weighted on the high school transcript and go towards high school graduation requirements and college admissions applications.

According to Ereno, “Student support is essential to the success of students, especially the students taking a college course for the first time. One thing CHS has begun implementing at the high school is that the dual enrollment coordinator goes into the classroom weekly to support students, ask questions and help wherever needed. With the addition of this support, students and professors are able to get the support they need. This embedded support also increases collaboration between the professor and high school staff, therefore the students are more informed.”

The grant will be used to embed support within the structure by adding additional study help sessions on the days the students are not going to class; where the students can work with each other and/or access a teacher to help facilitate and guide discussions.

“The teacher will also require grade checks, which will help prevent falling behind and keep both students and parents fully informed of student progress,” explained Ereno.

The grant will run from September 2023 through June 2027.

