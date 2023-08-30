82.5 F
Coronado
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Education

Coronado Schools Awarded College and Career Access Pathways Grant

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado High School will benefit from a California Department of Education grant to expand dual enrollment offerings at CHS. Current college courses offered at CHS include Introduction to Business and American Sign Language (ASL). CHS student Hannah Cohen (left) is practicing her signing skills with Sage Frost (right). Both Cohen and Frost have participated in CHS dual enrollment classes for high school and college credit.

Coronado Unified School District was awarded a $100,000 College and Career Access Pathways (CCAP) Grant from the California Department of Education. The grant funding will be used to expand opportunities by increasing the number of students with access to dual enrollment and to strengthen pupil advising and support services.

The dual enrollment program at Coronado High School has grown quickly with the expansion opportunities offered with the 4×4 schedule. For several years, CHS only offered one course per year. It expanded to two courses in 2020-2021, four in 2021-2022 and five in 2022-2023.

“We have established a targeted approach to recruiting students and have begun educating the community on the benefits and purpose of the dual enrollment program,” said CUSD Lead Counselor Kristen Ereno, who coordinates the dual enrollment program for CHS.

“The hope is that CHS will be able to offer additional courses with the funding of this grant, as well as additional support for students, and continue to expand from there,” added Ereno.

Dual enrollment courses offer students the opportunity to earn both college and high school credit for college courses completed while they are still in high school. CHS offers dual enrollment courses to 10th, 11th and 12th grade students through Southwestern College classes held on the CHS campus where the courses are taught by a SWC professor.

Dual enrollment courses are weighted on the high school transcript and go towards high school graduation requirements and college admissions applications.

According to Ereno, “Student support is essential to the success of students, especially the students taking a college course for the first time. One thing CHS has begun implementing at the high school is that the dual enrollment coordinator goes into the classroom weekly to support students, ask questions and help wherever needed. With the addition of this support, students and professors are able to get the support they need. This embedded support also increases collaboration between the professor and high school staff, therefore the students are more informed.”

The grant will be used to embed support within the structure by adding additional study help sessions on the days the students are not going to class; where the students can work with each other and/or access a teacher to help facilitate and guide discussions.

“The teacher will also require grade checks, which will help prevent falling behind and keep both students and parents fully informed of student progress,” explained Ereno.

The grant will run from September 2023 through June 2027.

Source: Coronado Unified School District



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Safe Harbor Coronado is Accepting Internship Applications for Fall 2023

Education

CUSD Update: Substitute Pay Increase Continued, District Seeks Community Input to Create “Portrait of a Graduate”

Education

School Resource Officers Build Positive Relationships With Coronado Students

Education

Coronado Unified Hires Donna Tripi as New Human Resources Director

Education

Emerald Keepers Club Summer Update – New Officers, Garden Crops, and a Community Spruce-Up Event Aug. 19

Community News

Coronado High School’s Associated Student Body Takes On CADA Camp

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Cays Park Master Plan Community Meetings – Share Your Ideas

Letters to the Editor

Regarding Recent Challenges to Library Policy Following Story Time Book Choice

Military

Military Response in Hawaii Has Been Quick, as Requested by Local Officials

Community News

Hardly Anyone Owns a Hydrogen Car; California May Pay Up To $300 Million for Fuel Stations Anyway

Obituaries

Susan Bitter Jones (1940-2023)

Community News

Boil Water Advisory Lifted in South San Diego County

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.