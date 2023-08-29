Islander Cross Country Opens Season at Wolf Pack Invite

The first few meets of a cross country season are a good gauge of how prepared the runners are and what work is needed before the league meets start in late September. This season, the girls’ team has seven solid members who should do well in team competition.

Last Friday, the races in the Wolf Pack Invite were by grade only, so there was no head-to-head team competition. However, when the times for all grade levels were combined, we placed fifth out of all the teams at the meet behind El Capitan, Point Loma, Steele Canyon, and Santana. All these schools are in D2 and D3, so our girls were the top D4 team at the meet. Gwynne Letcher placed 4th in the hilly girls’ 1.5-mile freshman race with a time of 10:21. The other two girls in this race who figured in the overall score were Carly DeVore, who placed 6th with 10:34, and Maesan Everitt, who placed 12th with 11:10.

The other two overall scorers came from the sophomore and junior races. Morgan Maske placed 14th in the sophomore race with 10:45, and Jaya Jost clocked 10:56 for 6th place in the junior race.

In the boys’ races, our top runner was Rafael Roos, who placed 24th in the competitive 2.1-mile senior boys race with a time of 11:04.

Other noteworthy performances included runs by Nathan Ayan, who placed 7th in the 2.1-mile sophomore race with a time of 11:37; Xavier Marsh with 9:59 in the 1.5-mile frosh race; and Jack Letcher with 12:03 in the 2.1-mile junior race.

Our next meet will be the Ravens Invite at Canyon Crest High School this Saturday, Sept. 2.

All results and photos of our meets are on our webpage at IslanderTrack.com.






