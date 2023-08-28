78.6 F
URT Womp Galactic Bodysurfing Championship – Sept. 10

We’ve gone galactic!

The 12th annual URT WOMP is now the first ever Galactic Bodysurf Championship. Come be a part of history on Sunday, September 10.

Since apparently we aren’t alone in the universe, we’re handing out an open invite to any and all intergalactic body surfers for this year’s WOMP.

No anti-gravity handplanes or dark matter fins. Let’s keep it honest here aliens.

Sunday, Sept. 10
Coronado North Beach

Human torpedoes from all over the world will be flocking to Coronado’s legendary water wall-making North Beach to prove their sea worth. North Beach is situated perfectly to receive south swells and early September is when the souths are running.

We are teaming up with the non profit One More Wave to breathe life in the 11th Annual URT WOMP. Proceeds from all event registrations will be going to their mission of providing wounded veterans with surf therapy and customized surf equipment.

All participants will receive an event shirt, breakfast burrito from Clayton’s MTO, water and a grab bag. You will receive an email two days before the event with all the details you’ll need for the event.

Dressing up as an astronaut or an alien is almost mandatory.

REGISTER HERE



Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

