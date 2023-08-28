Cays Park Master Plan Community Meetings – Share Your Ideas

City of Coronado is developing a Master Plan to guide the future enhancement of Cays Park – Coronado’s largest city park. The City is hosting three public open house meetings with the design team and the public is invited! We will be sharing conceptual plans and potential themes for the park.

Please join us and share your ideas for the future of Cays Park! Everyone is welcome.

If you can’t attend in person, please email us at [email protected] with your thoughts and ideas. Learn more at www.coronado.ca.us.

Tuesday, September 12, 5-7 pm

Presentation provided and gathering public feedback.

Coronado Cays Yacht Club, 30 N. Caribe Cays Blvd.

Wednesday, September 27, 4-6 pm

Drop-ins welcome any time.

Cays Park, 99 Grand Caribe Isle (near dog park)

Thursday, October 5, 4-6 pm

Drop-ins welcome any time.

Coronado Public Library Lobby, 640 Orange Avenue

Cays Park Master Plan introduction video:





