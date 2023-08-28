78.6 F
Coronado
Monday, August 28, 2023
City of CoronadoCommunity News

Cays Park Master Plan Community Meetings – Share Your Ideas

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

City of Coronado is developing a Master Plan to guide the future enhancement of Cays Park – Coronado’s largest city park. The City is hosting three public open house meetings with the design team and the public is invited! We will be sharing conceptual plans and potential themes for the park.

Please join us and share your ideas for the future of Cays Park! Everyone is welcome.

If you can’t attend in person, please email us at [email protected] with your thoughts and ideas. Learn more at www.coronado.ca.us.

Tuesday, September 12, 5-7 pm
Presentation provided and gathering public feedback.
Coronado Cays Yacht Club, 30 N. Caribe Cays Blvd.

Wednesday, September 27, 4-6 pm
Drop-ins welcome any time.
Cays Park, 99 Grand Caribe Isle (near dog park)

Thursday, October 5, 4-6 pm
Drop-ins welcome any time.
Coronado Public Library Lobby, 640 Orange Avenue

Cays Park Master Plan introduction video:



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – September 2023

Community News

Community Protest Rally to “Stop the Sewage” – Sept. 1

Community News

Hardly Anyone Owns a Hydrogen Car; California May Pay Up To $300 Million for Fuel Stations Anyway

Community News

Boil Water Advisory Lifted in South San Diego County

Community News

Popping the Top on the Proliferation of Alcohol Brands in San Diego

Community News

A Grandparents Day to Remember – Sept. 6

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Military Response in Hawaii Has Been Quick, as Requested by Local Officials

Community News

Hardly Anyone Owns a Hydrogen Car; California May Pay Up To $300 Million for Fuel Stations Anyway

Obituaries

Susan Bitter Jones (1940-2023)

Community News

Boil Water Advisory Lifted in South San Diego County

Community News

Bridge Access Limited, Strand Bike Path Busy During Bike the Bay on August 27

Community News

County Issues Boil Water Advisory for Coronado (Silver Strand Area) and Imperial Beach

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.